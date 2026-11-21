Keshaun Singleton caught a career-best three touchdowns from backup quarterback Tristan Ti'a in the first half as Auburn dominated from the outset and rolled to a 59-17 rout of visiting Samford on Saturday.

Jeremiah Cobb rushed for a 62-yard touchdown on a toss play on the game's opening play, caught a 47-yard TD late from Tia in the second quarter as Auburn totaled 533 yards on 32 plays while converting 18 first downs by halftime.

After Chas Nimrod had a 63-yard TD catch from Byrum Brown on the first play of Auburn's second drive with 9:13 left in the first, Singleton scored three of the next five TDs as Auburn took a 52-3 lead into halftime.

Singleton caught a 35-yard TD on the first play of the second quarter for a 21-3 lead, added a 33-yard TD with 9:23 left to extend the lead to 35-3 and a 28-yard score with 13 seconds to extend the advantage to 49-3.

None of Auburn's nine drives in the first half lasted longer than 3:42 and none of its seven scoring drives before halftime lasted longer than 1:53.

Ti'a completed his first 10 passes and completed 17-of-18 passes for a career-high 341 yards and four TDs. He also ran for a 1-yard TD to give Auburn a 28-3 lead in his first significant action for the Tigers.

Ti'a entered after Brown played Auburn's opening two possessions. Brown only threw one pass because of how quickly the Tiger scored their first two TDs.

Cobb had 120 yards on carries for his sixth career 100-yard game. He also had two catches for 52 yards.

Nimrod tied a career high with seven catches and finished with a career-best 157 yards. Singleton had six receptions for a career-high 150 yards.

Rhys Brush played the second half and completed 10-of-12 passes for 76 yards, including a 6-yard TD to Jonathan Echols in the fourth.

The Tigers (7-4) totaled a school-record 480 passing yards. Auburn finished with 672 totaled yards on 61 plays in 21:58 and clinched its first winning season since 2020.

Samford's Will Shields completed 15-of-32 passes for 138 yards, threw his lone TD to Marquise Henderson and absorbed three sacks. Charlie Gilliam threw a 25-yard TD to Nicholas Bookman in the fourth as Samford (4-8) fell to 0-30-1 all-time against Auburn.