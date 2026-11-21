UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach left the No. 4 Bruins' Big Ten Conference game at Michigan on Saturday after the first play of overtime with an apparent leg injury.

Dieffenbach, UCLA's starting quarterback since replacing an injured Nico Iamaleava on Oct. 10 at Oregon, scrambled to his right before being tackled at the beginning of the extra frame. Medical staff tended to Dieffenbach on the Michigan Stadium turf for several minutes, producing an air cast before loading him onto a gurney.