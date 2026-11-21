Tyler Robles kicked a 46-yard field goal in overtime as Washington upset No. 8 Indiana 27-24 in a Big Ten Conference game Saturday in Seattle.

The defending national champion Hoosiers (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) could have forced a second overtime, but Paddy McAteer's 37-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide left.

Demond Williams Jr. completed 24 of 41 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown for the Huskies (7-4, 4-4) and rushed for a team-high 88 yards and a score on 11 carries. Dezmen Roebuck had 10 catches for 92 yards.

Williams hit tight end Decker DeGraaf with a 20-yard scoring strike in the back of the end zone with 3:34 remaining in regulation to tie it at 24.

Josh Hoover came off the bench and directed two second-half scoring drives for the Hoosiers, including a 35-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline to Nick Marsh that broke a 17-17 tie with 9:06 remaining.

Hoover, who injured his right shoulder in a 19-15 loss to Ohio State on Oct. 17 and aggravated it again against Minnesota two weeks later, completed 7 of 13 passes for 121 yards in relief of Grant Wilson, who finished 8-for-16 for 119 yards and a touchdown. Lee Beebe Jr. rushed 15 times for 94 yards and Charlie Becker made six catches for 167 yards and a score.

On the game's opening drive, Williams scrambled up the middle and cut to the left sideline to score on a 65-yard run.

The Hoosiers answered on their first play from scrimmage as Wilson hit Becker with a 74-yard scoring strike.

The Huskies drove to Indiana's 11-yard line before defensive back Preston Zachman stepped in front of a receiver in the end zone to pick off a Williams pass.

Wilson gave Indiana a 14-7 lead on a 5-yard run around the left end on fourth-and-1.

The Huskies tied it on Jayden Limar's 5-yard run with 27 seconds left in the first quarter.

Washington had a chance to regain the lead, but the offense stalled after reaching the red zone and Robles' 37-yard attempt missed wide left with 9:55 remaining in the half.

Drew Azzopardi blocked a 46-yard field-goal attempt by Indiana's Nico Radicic on the opening possession of the second half.

Hoover took over on the Hoosiers' next possession, moving them into the red zone before McAteer booted a 34-yarder to make it 17-14 with 6:08 left in the third.

Robles tied it on a 28-yarder with 12:06 remaining in regulation.