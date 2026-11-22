Caleb Williams threw two touchdown passes and the Chicago defense held on as the host Bears won their fifth consecutive game, beating the New Orleans Saints 21-13 on Sunday afternoon.

Williams passed for 181 yards and threw one interception for the Bears (8-2).

Tyler Shough passed for 222 yards with one touchdown and one interception and was sacked six times, and Chris Olave caught nine passes for 102 yards for the Saints (3-7).

On their first possession of the third quarter, the Bears made it a 19-10 game thanks to Cairo Santos' 35-yard field goal. That margin stood through the end of the period.

Montez Sweat sacked Shough in the end zone for a safety that pushed the lead to 21-10 early in the fourth quarter.

The Saints got the ball back when Julian Blackmon recovered D'Andre Swift's fumble at the New Orleans 46. The Saints reached the Bears' 10, but on fourth-and-2 Shough threw an incompletion.

Charlie Smyth's 51-yard field goal pulled New Orleans within eight points with 1:10 remaining, but Chicago recovered the ensuing onside kick.

The Bears received the opening kickoff and Santos delivered a 41-yard field goal. It marked the 27th straight game since the start of Kellen Moore's tenure as head coach that New Orleans has trailed. The 3-0 lead held up through the end of the first quarter.

On the second play of the second quarter, New Orleans' CJ Donaldson fumbled and Austin Booker recovered for the Bears at the Saints' 41. Six plays later, Williams threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Swift for a 10-0 lead.

The ensuing possession ended when Dillon Thieneman intercepted Shough at the New Orleans 46. Zavion Thomas ran for 30 yards to open Chicago's next drive, and two plays later Williams threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Colston Loveland for a 16-0 lead.

Shough's 24-yard completion to Olave and Travis Etienne's 46-yard run led to a fourth-down, 1-yard touchdown pass from Shough to Alvin Kamara to trim the lead to 16-7.

Smyth kicked a 56-yard field goal as time expired to pull the Saints within 16-10 at halftime.