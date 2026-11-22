Dak Prescott passed for 325 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for a score as the Dallas Cowboys delivered a 51-30 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon at Arlington, Texas.

CeeDee Lamb caught 11 passes for 132 yards and one touchdown and increased his season output to 1,108 receiving yards. Lamb set a franchise record with his sixth straight 1,000-yard season, breaking Hall of Famer Michael Irvin's mark of five from 1991-95.

Javonte Williams scored two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) and George Pickens had seven catches for 102 yards and one score for Dallas (5-6). KaVontae Turpin rushed for a touchdown, Brevyn Spann-Ford added a scoring catch and Prescott completed 28 of 33 passes.

Cam Ward was 21-of-30 passing for 248 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a score for Tennessee (1-9), which lost its fourth straight contest. Calvin Ridley and Carnell Tate each had a scoring catch and Tony Pollard rushed for 110 yards for the Titans.

Quinnen Williams and James Houston had two sacks apiece for a Dallas unit in which senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine called the defense instead of defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Dallas opened the game with a 14-play, 73-yard drive. Williams scored on a 1-yard run and the ensuing two-point conversion failed.

Joey Slye kicked a 38-yard field goal for Tennessee with 4:56 left in the quarter. The Cowboys increased the lead to 13-3 when Turpin lined up in the backfield and took a sweep 22 yards around the left side with 1:35 remaining.

Dallas made it 20-3 early in the second quarter when Prescott threw an 8-yard scoring pass to Lamb. Slye then kicked a 48-yarder to trim Tennessee's deficit to 14 with 10:34 left.

Prescott connected with Pickens on a 10-yard touchdown pass to stretch the lead to 21 with 4:08 remaining in the half. Slye booted a 28-yard field goal as time expired in the half to leave Tennessee down 27-9.

Ward scored from the 1 on the Titans' first drive of the third quarter to cut the Dallas lead to 11.

Prescott hit Williams on a 11-yard touchdown pass to make it 34-16 with 8:58 left in the third. Tennessee answered with Tate's 59-yard scoring reception. Tate caught the pass at midfield and was down but was able to get up just before being touched and raced for the score with 7:19 remaining.

Dallas then made it six touchdowns in six drives when Prescott scored on a 2-yard run with 4:17 left in the third. The Cowboys failed to find the end zone on their next possession, with Brandon Aubrey booting a 49-yard field goal to give Dallas a 44-23 lead with 11:33 remaining.

The Titans later reached the Dallas 9 before Williams forced Ward to fumble. Markquese Bell scooped it up and ran 70 yards to the Titans' 15, setting up Prescott's 2-yard scoring pass to Spann-Ford.

Ward added a 12-yard touchdown pass to Ridley with 31 seconds left.