Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter has been added to the injury report as questionable to play against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers due to a quadriceps injury.

Signed to a four-year, $152 million contract extension in the offseason, Carter has paid dividends to the tune of five sacks and a career-best four forced fumbles to go along with 25 tackles in nine games (all starts) this season.

Unfortunately for the free-falling Eagles (2-7), they have lost seven in a row heading into Sunday's game with the Steelers (6-3).

Byron Young and Ty Robinson could be in line for more snaps should Carter sit out on Sunday.

Carter, 25, was the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. A Pro Bowl honoree each of the previous two years, Carter helped the Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Carter has 133 tackles, 18.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 16 passes defensed in 52 games (36 starts).