Joe Milton III recorded his first career win, Jake Elliott kicked four field goals and the Philadelphia Eagles snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 19-16 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The Eagles (3-7) improved to 6-0 after a bye week under coach Nick Sirianni, and the Steelers (6-4) lost for the 12th consecutive time in Philadelphia, where they haven't won since 1965.

Milton completed 11 of 21 passes for 141 yards in his second NFL start. Saquon Barkley rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown as Philadelphia never trailed in its first win since Sept. 20.

Elliott's fourth field goal, a 55-yarder, made it a two-score game at 19-9 with 4:19 remaining in the game.

In his NFL debut, Max Hurleman caught a 20-yard TD pass from Aaron Rodgers to cut Pittsburgh's deficit to 19-16 with 1:21 left.

Philadelphia was able to run out the clock after Milton picked up a third-and-6 with a 7-yard pass to DeVonta Smith.

Rodgers completed 30 of 44 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown and Chris Boswell booted three field goals. The Steelers have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

The Eagles led 13-0 after scoring on all three possessions in the first quarter. Elliott kicked field goals of 41 and 29 yards before Barkley broke off a 38-yard touchdown run with 35 seconds left in the quarter.

The Steelers' first-half possessions ended with a turnover on downs and three straight punts before Rodgers directed a 17-play, 77-yard drive that ended in Boswell's 25-yard field goal to make it 13-3 with 1:01 until halftime.

Philadelphia outgained Pittsburgh 141-99 in the first half, including completions by Milton of 38 yards to Dallas Goedert and 29 yards to Darius Cooper.

The Eagles' Jaydon Blue fumbled the second-half kickoff and Carson Bruener recovered for Pittsburgh at the Philadelphia 24-yard line. The Steelers took advantage and pulled within 13-6 on Boswell's 40-yard field goal.

The Eagles led 16-9 after an exchange of long field goals, a 53-yarder by Elliott and a 52-yarder by Boswell. Boswell's came after Steelers wideout DK Metcalf was ejected following his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.