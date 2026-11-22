Geno Smith threw for 176 yards and three touchdowns, Sterling Shepard caught two touchdown passes and the New York Jets ended a five-game losing streak with a 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, Calif.

Smith completed 17 of 21 passes after he started the week with an ankle injury. Breece Hall had 86 yards rushing for the Jets (3-8) and caught three passes for 14 yards and a TD as Smith connected on passes to eight different receivers.

New York also ended a four-game road losing streak while winning for the first time since Oct. 11 at home against the Cleveland Browns.

Justin Herbert threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns for the Chargers (1-9), who were coming off their first victory of the season. Omarion Hampton had 89 yards rushing and Ladd McConkey caught two touchdown passes.

The Chargers, who never led, pulled within 27-24 at the game's two-minute warning when Herbert connected with McConkey on a 6-yard pass. The Jets rushed for two first downs on their final drive to run out the clock.

The teams traded field goals on their first possessions with Jason Sanders opening the scoring for the Jets with a 50-yarder less than four minutes into the game and Cameron Dicker topping that with a 52-yarder for a 3-3 tie.

The Jets took a 10-3 lead with 13:34 remaining in the first half when Hall caught a 7-yard scoring pass from Smith.

The lead increased to 17-3 when Smith found Shepard on an 8-yard scoring pass with 3:07 remaining before halftime. Shepard was elevated from the practice squad Saturday with wideouts Omar Cooper Jr. (hip/ankle) and Isaiah Williams (rib) both out.

Herbert closed the half by guiding the Chargers on a 12-play, 72-yard drive, scoring on a 10-yard run that cut the deficit to 17-10 just as the first-half clock expired.

A Sanders field goal gave the Jets a 20-10 lead with 3:23 remaining in the third quarter before the Chargers went on a 10-play, 72-yard drive to cut the deficit to 20-17 on an 11-yard pass from Herbert to McConkey.

Shepard caught a 16-yard TD pass from Smith for a 27-17 lead with 9:46 left.

While the Chargers are in a group of three teams tied for the worst record in the NFL at 1-9, the Jets are one of seven teams with three wins.