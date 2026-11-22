While Georgia, Utah and Notre Dame all won Saturday to maintain the top three spots in the Associated Press Top 25, Big Ten upsets left the conference without a team in the top five for the first time since 2021.

Georgia received 56 of the 69 first-place votes, while Utah -- the lone unbeaten team in the FBS -- received 12 and Notre Dame earned one.

Previously unbeaten UCLA fell six spots to No. 10 after losing 18-16 to Michigan in triple overtime, while defending national champion Indiana dropped from No. 6 to No. 12 following a 27-24 overtime loss at Washington.

Ohio State also suffered an upset, falling 31-28 at Nebraska. The loss dropped the Buckeyes nine spots to No. 25 and dealt a significant blow to their College Football Playoff hopes.

Iowa and Oregon remained at Nos. 13 and 14, respectively, despite victories over Illinois and Michigan State. Both the Hawkeyes and Ducks remain in contention for the CFP. Oregon has an inside track, along with UCLA, to reach the Big Ten championship game.

Miami, which secured a spot in the ACC championship game, where it will face Wake Forest, moved up one spot to No. 4. Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Texas Tech and UCLA rounded out the top 10. The Demon Deacons, ranked No. 8, reached the highest ranking in program history.

Boise State, which was upset 22-20 by Pac-12 opponent San Diego State, fell seven spots to No. 22 and sits one spot behind Conference USA leader Liberty in the AP poll. The Broncos were the only Group of Six team in last week's College Football Playoff rankings.

Oklahoma returned to the poll at No. 19 for the first time since Week 3 after beating Texas A&M 28-7. Missouri returned at No. 24 after a three-week absence, defeating Kentucky 28-14 and knocking the Wildcats out of the poll. Memphis also dropped out of the Top 25 after a 38-34 loss to Navy.

AP Top 25 1. Georgia (10-1) 2. Utah (11-0) 3. Notre Dame (10-1) 4. Miami (10-1) 5. Texas (9-2) 6. Alabama (9-2) 7. Tennessee (9-2) 8. Wake Forest (10-1) 9. Texas Tech (10-1) 10. UCLA (10-1) 11. BYU (9-2) 12. Indiana (9-2) 13. Iowa (9-2) 14. Oregon (8-3) 15. Southern California (8-3) 16. Arizona (8-3) 17. Houston (8-3) 18. Louisville (8-3) 19. Oklahoma (7-4) 20. Florida (7-4) 21. Liberty (10-1) 22. Boise State (9-2) 23. Ole Miss (7-4) 24. Missouri (7-4) 25. Ohio State (7-4)