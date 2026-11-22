JJ McCarthy threw for 173 yards and a score and the New York Giants' defense stifled the Jacksonville Jaguars in the red zone, holding on for a 23-18 victory Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Malik Nabers caught seven passes for 55 yards and a score, with McCarthy completing 18 of 38 passes for the Giants (6-3-1), who have won three of their last four games.

Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence was 25-of-47 passing for 301 yards and one touchdown but also had his first multi-interception game of the season. Parker Washington hauled in eight passes for 103 yards and Cam Little made four field goals -- three from the red zone -- for the Jaguars (7-3), who had their three-game win streak snapped.

It appeared the Giants were going to cruise to the victory when they led 23-9 midway through the fourth quarter. However, Jacksonville finally reached the end zone on an 18-yard pass from Lawrence to Brian Thomas Jr. The Jaguars elected to go for two but failed to convert it.

Jacksonville then got a stop and settled for a 26-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 23-18 with 3:40 left before New York got two first downs to ice the game.

After the teams traded field goals in the first nine minutes, New York took a 10-3 lead on Jameis Winston's 1-yard keeper on fourth-and-goal with 2:07 left in the first quarter. It marked the first time the Jaguars had trailed since their last loss on Oct. 18.

Jacksonville responded with a 58-yard drive which ended with a 35-yard field goal, but the Giants again found the end zone on their next drive when McCarthy connected on an 8-yard score to Nabers to take a 17-6 lead with 6:04 left in the half, the largest deficit the Jaguars had faced this season.

New York then added a 54-yard Dominic Zvada field goal with 11 seconds left for a 20-6 halftime advantage. Jacksonville's nine first-half penalties for 82 yards certainly played a role in the sizable halftime deficit.

After a turnover on downs in the red zone on their second possession of the third quarter, Jacksonville again drove into the red zone on the ensuing possession but had to settle for another short field goal (31 yards) to cut the deficit to 20-9 with 12:17 left.

The Jaguars' ensuing possession ended after two plays when Lawrence threw his second interception to Paulson Adebo, giving the Giants a short field and allowing them to hit a 43-yard field goal to push their lead back to 14.

Deonte Banks snared Lawrence's first interception of the game, setting up the Giants' first field goal.

Both teams rushed for only 77 yards. New York's Cam Skattebo had one more yard on the ground than his quarterback (34-33), but also coughed up a fumble.