Jahmyr Gibbs, the NFL's leading rusher, ran for two touchdowns as the host Detroit Lions extended their winning streak to six games with a 31-21 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Gibbs rushed for 98 yards on 23 carries and caught four passes for 20 yards. Jared Goff passed for 279 yards and two touchdowns, including a 57-yard strike to Jameson Williams, as the Lions (8-2) kept pace with the Chicago Bears in the NFC North heading into their Thanksgiving Day clash in Detroit.

Williams caught four passes for 93 yards and Amon-Ra St. Brown added five receptions for 37 yards and a score.

Baker Mayfield passed for 187 yards and two touchdowns, both to Ted Hurst III, to pace the Bucs (3-7). Bucky Irving rushed for 68 yards and a score on 18 carries.

The Lions, who never trailed, led 10-7 at the half.

Jake Bates missed a 53-yard field goal attempt on Detroit's first possession. Tampa Bay then drove to the Lions 9-yard line, but Irving was thrown for a loss on fourth-and-1.

Detroit took possession and scored on a 14-play drive with Goff hitting St. Brown over the middle for a 14-yard score. Bates finished off Detroit's next possession with a 56-yard boot for a 10-0 lead.

The Bucs got on the board with four seconds left in the half as Hurst beat one-on-one coverage and scored on a 23-yard pass from Mayfield.

Irving had an 80-yard touchdown run early in the third wiped out by a holding penalty against tackle Luke Goedeke. The Lions grabbed a 17-7 lead when Goff found Williams behind the defense on a 57-yard hookup with 9:01 left in the quarter. Williams did a backflip into the end zone one week after star defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson suffered a torn ACL leaping to celebrate a sack.

Tampa Bay closed the gap to three again on a 1-yard plunge by Irving with 2:39 remaining in the quarter. Irving had a 23-yard run on the drive.

A 9-play drive during the fourth quarter allowed the Lions to stretch the lead to 24-14. Gibbs finished it off with a 1-yard run.

Mayfield was sacked twice on Tampa Bay's next possession as the Bucs turned the ball over on downs. Gibbs scored from four yards out with 1:55 left.