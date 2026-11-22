Rookie Jonah Coleman rushed 24 times for 111 yards and three scores, all career highs, and the host Denver Broncos held on to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 38-24 on Sunday.

Bo Nix threw for 225 yards on 19-for-35 passing with a touchdown to Alex Trautman and an interception for Denver (8-2). The Broncos survived a solid performance by Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza that was spoiled by Ja'Quan McMillian's pick-6 with 1:52 left, sealing Denver's sixth straight win.

Mendoza, the first overall pick last spring, finished with the first three touchdown passes of his career in his second career start. He was 18-for-37 for 267 yards, Ashton Jeanty had 79 yards rushing and 90 receiving, including a TD catch, and Ian Thomas and Jack Bech caught touchdown passes for the Raiders (4-7).

Denver held a pregame moment of silence for Tom Jackson, the former linebacker and Hall of Fame broadcaster who died unexpectedly Friday. The Broncos played a tribute video of Jackson, who played his entire 14-year career with Denver and was on teams that reached the Super Bowl following the 1977 and 1986 seasons, losing both times.

The Broncos grabbed the early lead when a blocked punt turned into Wil Lutz's 38-yard field goal, and Nix hit Trautman for a 1-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter. Coleman's 1-yard run made it 17-0 less than five minutes later.

Matt Gay kicked a 28-yard field goal to get Las Vegas on the board, and after the Raiders forced a three-and-out, Mendoza hit Jeanty on a 68-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 17-10 at halftime.

The Broncos were stuffed on a fourth-and-1 at their own 39, and Mendoza turned it into points when he connected with Thomas on a 19-yard touchdown to tie it with 5:13 left in the third quarter.

Denver responded with a 10-play, 72-yard drive capped by Coleman's 4-yard TD run, and after the Raiders failed to convert on a fourth down from midfield, Coleman scored on a 7-yard run with 9:21 left.

Mendoza made it a one-score game with a 7-yard TD pass to Bech with 4:29 left, and after Denver punted, McMillian returned his interception 35 yards to ice it.