Josh Allen passed for 304 yards and James Cook ran for 89 yards and a touchdown to lead host Buffalo to a 26-9 win over Miami on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Bills (9-1) won their sixth in a row. It was their 11th straight home win over Miami (1-9) and the teams' first meeting at the new Highmark Stadium. Miami lost its fourth in a row and never led in the game. The Dolphins have only held a lead in two of their 10 games this season, a league low.

Uncharacteristically, Allen did not record a rushing attempt. He completed 27 of 45 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown despite throwing two interceptions and being sacked three times.

Allen's 4-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore gave the Bills a 13-0 lead with 13:23 left in the second quarter. Allen completed passes to eight receivers. Moore caught eight passes for 91 yards while Khalil Shakir caught five passes for 101 yards. Ty Johnson also caught seven passes for 55 yards out of the backfield.

Newly acquired kicker Daniel Carlson accounted for all of the Dolphins' scoring, connecting on a pair of 52-yard field goals and another from 27 yards.

Jacob Rodriguez had one of Allen's interceptions and a team-high 13 tackles. Zayne Anderson added 11 tackles, a sack and the other interception to lead the Dolphins' defense. Miami's offense continued to struggle, as Kyle McCord completed 12 of 33 passes for 102 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in his second career start.

The Dolphins were held to 99 rushing yards, their fourth consecutive game below 100, as Ollie Gordon II managed 69 yards on 11 carries.

Cook's 1-yard touchdown run with 3:48 left in the first half pushed Buffalo's advantage to 20-3.

Tyler Bass had a streak of 33 made field goals end when he hooked a 54-yard try wide left with 7:37 left in the third quarter. But Bass still made 4 of 5 tries, connecting from 54, 43, 40 and 28.

Greg Rousseau had two sacks to lead the Bills' defense.