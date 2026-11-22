Amid a lost season, the Los Angeles Chargers took another blow Sunday when Justin Herbert entered NFL concussion protocol after a 27-24 loss to the visiting New York Jets.

Herbert played the entire game for Los Angeles, but a member of the Chargers' public relations team announced postgame that Herbert would not be available to the media because he had entered the protocol.

Herbert was 15 of 21 for 131 yards and two touchdowns against New York. He also ran eight times for 32 yards and another touchdown.

But the franchise quarterback took six more sacks to bring his season total to 39, a league high.

Herbert previously suffered an injury to the middle finger of his left (non-throwing) hand earlier this month, but it wasn't fractured and he was able to play through it.

If Herbert does not clear the protocol in time for the Chargers' Week 12 home game against the New England Patriots on Nov. 29, DJ Uiagalelei would be in line to start under center. Los Angeles is 1-9, tied with Tennessee and Miami for the worst record in the league.

--Ravens star running back Derrick Henry left Baltimore's game against the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a head injury, but he said postgame that he felt fine.

"I'm good," he told reporters in the locker room. "Bell just rung a little bit."

Henry finished the game with 13 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown, adding four receptions for 17 yards. The Ravens, though, fell 35-33 to the Panthers for their sixth straight loss.

--The Jacksonville Jaguars left their 23-18 loss to the New York Giants with injury concerns for left tackle Walker Little, running back Bhayshul Tuten and cornerback Jarrian Jones.

Little suffered a knee injury and Jones hurt his chest. Neither returned to the game.

As for Tuten, he carried the ball on the Jaguars' first play from scrimmage, and once he was tackled, he headed for the sideline. Tuten was in and out for the rest of the game as he continues to play through an ankle/foot injury that has hindered him since Nov. 1.

Tuten led the Jaguars in rushing with 33 yards on 10 attempts. He also caught three passes for 20 yards.

Giants cornerback Greg Newsome II picked up an ankle injury on the first defensive series and was ruled out.

--Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith had a great game brewing before it was spoiled by an ankle injury.

Highsmith recorded two sacks in his first six snaps against the Eagles, including a forced fumble recovered by Philadelphia, but on the latter sack it appeared he was rolled up on.

He was deemed questionable to return before being downgraded to out.

"Alex, (I) can't say enough about him," coach Mike McCarthy said postgame. "I mean, you just talk about his level of energy and professionalism, and so we'll see what this brings. But yeah, I don't really have a diagnosis for you on the ankle."

Highsmith, who had 9.5 sacks a season ago, raised his season total to 5.5 before the injury.

In the same game, the Eagles lost cornerback Quinyon Mitchell to a hamstring injury. Philadelphia held on to win 19-16.

--San Francisco starting right tackle Colton McKivitz was carted off the field with a left leg injury in the game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night in Mexico City.

--Both the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw cornerbacks injured in their game.

Khalil Dorsey injured his wrist in the first quarter and was listed as questionable before returning to the game, which the Lions won 31-21 to improve to 8-2. The Buccaneers ruled out Jacob Parrish after he sustained a back injury. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) and defensive lineman Elijah Simmons (concussion) also were hurt during the contest.

--Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson has an ankle injury that could keep him out of the Thanksgiving Day showdown against Detroit. Johnson, who has 103 rushing yards and one touchdown on 29 carries this season, didn't record any stats before his exit following kickoff coverage in the first quarter of Chicago's 21-13 win over New Orleans. Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (hamstring) was injured during the game.

--Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon picked up a calf injury and did not return to the team's 34-7 loss to Kansas City. For the Chiefs, tight end Noah Gray (rib) and fullback Ben VanSumeren (knee) were injured.