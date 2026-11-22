Jahmyr Gibbs, the NFL's leading rusher, ran for two touchdowns as the host Detroit Lions extended their winning streak to six games with a 31-21 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Gibbs rushed for 98 yards on 23 carries and caught four passes for 20 yards. Jared Goff passed for 279 yards and two touchdowns, including a 57-yard strike to Jameson Williams, as the Lions (8-2) kept pace with the Chicago Bears in the NFC North heading into their Thanksgiving Day clash in Detroit.

Williams caught four passes for 93 yards and Amon-Ra St. Brown added five receptions for 37 yards and a score.

Baker Mayfield passed for 187 yards and two touchdowns, both to Ted Hurst III, to pace the Bucs (3-7). Bucky Irving rushed for 68 yards and a score on 18 carries.

Bears 21, Saints 13

Caleb Williams threw for two touchdowns and Jeffery Simmons registered three of Chicago's six sacks as the hosts never trailed against New Orleans while earning their fifth straight victory.

Williams completed 15 of 23 passes for 181 yards and second-quarter touchdown tosses to D'Andre Swift and Colston Loveland as the Bears (8-2) maintained their share of first place in the NFC North. Cairo Santos booted two field goals and Montez Sweat sacked Saints QB Tyler Shough for a safety.

Shough hit 25 of 42 passes for 222 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Saints (3-7). Chris Olave caught nine passes for 102 yards and Travis Etienne Jr. rushed 14 times for 76 yards.

Bills 26, Dolphins 9

Josh Allen passed for 304 yards and James Cook ran for 89 yards and a touchdown to lead host Buffalo to a win over Miami in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Bills (9-1) won their sixth in a row. It was their 11th straight home win over Miami (1-9) and the teams' first meeting at the new Highmark Stadium. Allen completed 27 of 45 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown despite throwing two interceptions and being sacked three times.

Miami's offense continued to struggle, as Kyle McCord completed 12 of 33 passes for 102 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in his second career start. The Dolphins, who lost their fourth in a row, have only held a lead in two of their 10 games this season, a league low.

Cowboys 51, Titans 30

Dak Prescott threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another score as Dallas scored touchdowns on six straight possessions to overwhelm Tennessee in Arlington, Texas.

CeeDee Lamb caught 11 passes for 132 yards and one touchdown to eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the sixth year in a row, breaking the franchise record set by Hall of Famer Michael Irvin (1991-95). Javonte Williams added two touchdowns and George Pickens caught seven passes for 102 yards and a score for the Cowboys (5-6).

Cam Ward hit 21 of 30 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns for the Titans (1-9), who lost their fourth in a row. Carnell Tate and Calvin Ridley caught touchdown passes and former Cowboy Tony Pollard rushed for 110 yards.

Chiefs 34, Cardinals 7

Patrick Mahomes threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Travis Kelce, as host Kansas City defeated Arizona.

Kelce caught six passes for 74 yards, while Emmett Johnson rushed for 105 yards on 23 carries as the Chiefs (8-2) won their third consecutive game.

The Cardinals (3-8) made 40-year-old Josh Johnson their fourth starting quarterback of the season, and Johnson completed 18 of 31 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown pass to Simi Fehoko. Arizona, which managed 205 yards of total offense, has scored just 16 points over its three-game losing streak.

Panthers 35, Ravens 33

Ryan Fitzgerald's 37-yard field goal with 1:44 remaining gave Carolina a high-scoring comeback victory against Baltimore in Charlotte, N.C.

Bryce Young threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns and Chuba Hubbard ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers (5-5) won on a late Fitzgerald field goal for the second week in a row. Young was 22-for-30 in the air while Hubbard carried 27 times.

Jacoby Brissett threw for 276 yards and a touchdown and Derrick Henry gained 94 yards on the ground with a touchdown for the Ravens (4-7), who lost their sixth straight game.

Eagles 19, Steelers 16

Philadelphia snapped a seven-game losing streak as Jake Elliott kicked four field goals, Saquon Barkley rushed for a 38-yard score and Joe Milton III claimed his first NFL win against visiting Pittsburgh.

Milton completed 11 of 21 passes for 141 yards for the Eagles (3-7), who built a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and never trailed. Barkley rushed for 75 yards and Byron Young earned two of Philadelphia's five sacks of Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers hit 30 of 44 for 227 yards and one touchdown for the Steelers (6-4), who sought their first win in Philadelphia since 1965. Max Hurleman caught six passes for 61 yards and a score in his NFL debut. DK Metcalf was ejected in the third quarter after being flagged for his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.