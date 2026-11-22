Hunter Andrews' 2-yard touchdown run with 5:46 left Saturday night snapped a tie and led No. 2 Utah a 38-17 win over TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, clinching a spot in the Big 12 Conference championship game.

Devon Dampier then sealed the outcome by firing an 85-yard scoring strike to Larry Simmons with 2:59 remaining, punctuating the score by performing a Heisman pose. Dampier, one of the favorites to win the award, hit 18 of 28 passes for 278 yards and two scores without an interception. He added a 10-yard touchdown run with 1:54 on the clock.

Utah (11-0, 8-0), which is now the only unbeaten team in FBS, can wrap up an unbeaten regular season Friday night with a home win over West Virginia.

Freshman quarterback Adam Schobel completed 15 of 31 passes for 106 yards with two interceptions for the Horned Frogs (5-6, 3-5) in his first career start. Jeremy Payne rushed for 108 yards on 12 carries, including third-quarter touchdowns of 43 and 8 yards. Kicker Kyle Lemmerman toed a 32-yard field goal with 9:26 left in the game to forge a 17-17 tie.

Utah appeared to get a big break prior to kickoff when TCU quarterback Jaden Craig, who threw for 2,664 yards and 13 touchdowns in the season's first 10 games, was declared out due to an ankle injury.

The Utes took advantage of Craig's absence in the first half, when the Horned Frogs simply couldn't run the ball. They tried seven times for minus 1 yard and Schobel couldn't make plays with his arm, managing only 57 yards on 11-of-23 accuracy.

Dampier struggled at times with the TCU defense but was able to lead his team to a 17-0 halftime lead. After Dillon Curtis bombed a 45-yard field goal to open the scoring at the 7:02 mark of the first quarter, Dampier scored on a 4-yard run with 3:55 left.

Then he found Braden Pegan yards behind the defense for a 68-yard touchdown strike with 1:28 remaining in the half to send Utah to the break with a comfortable advantage.