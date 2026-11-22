Quinton Hammonds intercepted Jake Fette's pass in overtime to secure Oklahoma State's 30-27 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night at Tempe, Ariz.

Fette, a true freshman quarterback, took a pitch on a trick play in which he did not take the snap from center, and passed the ball directly into Hammonds' hands.

Oklahoma State (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) had the first possession in overtime, resulting in a 35-yard field goal by Sam Keltner after Drew Mestemaker completed one of three passes.

Mestemaker played after he was listed as a game-time decision with a right shoulder injury. The NFL draft prospect completed 30 of 40 pass attempts for 294 yards with an interception.

Keltner tied the game at 27 on a 43-yard field goal with 1:11 left in regulation.

The Cowboys' offense was stagnant after they drove for a touchdown on the game's first possession.

William Mason's 13-yard touchdown run capped an 11-play, 71-yard drive that took almost 5 minutes off the clock.

Oklahoma State's next five possessions ended with a punt four times and an interception on the other.

Arizona State (6-5, 4-4) built a 24-7 lead by scoring three touchdowns and converting a field goal in four of its last five possessions of the first half.

Fette completed two touchdown passes to Reed Harris (scores of 1 yard and 60 yards) and also reached the end zone on a 1-yard run that put Arizona State ahead 21-7 with 1:47 left in the first half.

Fette threw for 232 yards in the game while completing 17 of 28 attempts. He had two touchdown passes and an interception.

Harris finished with 11 receptions for 172 yards with two touchdowns. Carson Smith's 51-yard field goal as time expired before halftime increased the Sun Devils' lead to 24-7.

The fortunes of the teams flipped to start the second half.

Arizona State was forced to punt at the end of its first three possessions of the second half.

Oklahoma State scored on touchdown runs of 9 and 7 yards by Caleb Hawkins, bookending a 25-yard field goal by Keltner and on its first three possessions of the second half.

Hawkins' second touchdown run with 9:11 remaining tied the game at 24.

Arizona State had an 11-play drive that took 5:59 off the clock, finishing with a 38-yard field goal by Smith for a 27-24 advantage with 3:12 left.