Mahomes connected with Kelce for an 8-yard touchdown early, and the Chiefs (8-2) quickly found their offensive rhythm. Emmett Johnson added a 3-yard touchdown run just before the end of the first quarter, capping an 80-yard drive.

Kelce caught six passes for 74 yards, while Johnson rushed for 105 yards on 23 carries. The Chiefs won their third consecutive game and remained atop the AFC West.

The Cardinals (3-8) showed some life in the first half when Josh Johnson, their fourth starting quarterback this season because of injuries to Gardner Minshew and rookie Carson Beck and the trade of Week 1 starter Jacoby Brissett, connected with Simi Fehoko for a 2-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 14-7.

The Chiefs responded with two Harrison Butker field goals and a 22-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Kelce before halftime to take a 27-7 lead.

Mahomes flipped a screen pass to wide receiver Xavier Worthy for an 18-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, capping a 97-yard drive and completing the scoring.

Arizona has scored just 16 points combined over its last three games, all losses.

The Cardinals managed 205 yards of total offense, compared with 435 for Kansas City. In his first start since the end of last season with Washington, Johnson completed 18 of 31 passes for 155 yards.

Kansas City has scored at least 34 points in each of its last three victories.

Kelce's touchdowns were his first since Week 3. His first score Sunday was the 109th of his career, including the playoffs, moving him past Rob Gronkowski into third place on the all-time list.