Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to play on Sunday against the host Detroit Lions despite dealing with a case of plantar fasciitis, NFL Network reported.

Per the report, Mayfield is feeling the pain mostly in the arch and under his heel.

Mayfield spent much of the team's bye week in a walking boot. He participated in practice on both Thursday and Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday game due to both his foot injury as well as a dislocated thumb.

"Doing everything I can to get all the treatment and rehab possible and prepare like a professional," Mayfield said. "So, for me ... if I continue that, I imagine being able to play."

Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels would get the start if Mayfield is unable to play on Sunday for the Buccaneers (3-6).

Daniels, 24, started three games last month after Mayfield dislocated his right thumb in a 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 27. He has completed 61.2% of his passes for 501 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions.

Mayfield, 31, has thrown for 922 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions in six games this season.