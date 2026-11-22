With an impressive track record under coach Kirby Smart, Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann is the top target in Florida State's coaching search, ESPN reported Sunday.

According to the report, Schumann, who has coaching and family ties to Florida State, is interested in the position, and the two sides are expected to discuss the vacancy soon. ESPN also reported that the Seminoles remain in talks with other candidates.

Schumann, 36, has been a member of Smart's Georgia coaching staff since 2016 and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2024. Under Schumann this season, the Bulldogs rank among the top 10 nationally in total defense, rushing defense and scoring defense.

He has also been a member of the coaching staffs of six national championship teams -- two at Georgia under Smart and four at Alabama under Nick Saban.

Schumann began his coaching career in 2008 under Saban, serving as an undergraduate analyst and graduate assistant before serving as director of player development and associate director of player personnel in 2014 and 2015.

Schumann is familiar with incoming Florida State athletic director Jeff Purinton, having worked with him on Saban's staff at Alabama. Schumann's grandfather, Jack Haskin, coached on the Seminoles' inaugural football team in 1947 and is a member of the school's athletics hall of fame.