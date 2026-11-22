Sonny Dykes, who coached TCU to its first appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship in January 2023, is out after five seasons, multiple media outlets reported Sunday.

Dykes signed a multiyear contract extension in April, and TCU will owe him more than $20 million, sources told ESPN. According to On3.com, Horned Frogs defensive coordinator Andy Avalos will serve as interim head coach.

Under Dykes, 57, TCU went 5-6 overall and 3-5 in Big 12 play this season after a 38-17 home loss to No. 2 Utah on Saturday night. The Horned Frogs' previous five losses, by a combined 25 points, were one-score games against Power Four opponents.

In Dykes' first season in Fort Worth in 2022, an undefeated regular season earned the Horned Frogs a spot in the Big 12 championship game, where they lost to Kansas State. Despite the defeat, TCU landed a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff. The Horned Frogs upset No. 2 seed Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl before losing to Georgia in the national championship game.

After a 5-7 season in 2023, Dykes led TCU to consecutive 9-4 campaigns and two bowl victories, finishing his tenure with a 41-23 record.

In 16 seasons as a head coach at Louisiana Tech, California, SMU and TCU, Dykes compiled a 112-86 record.

The Horned Frogs, seeking bowl eligibility, conclude their regular season Thursday at No. 12 Texas Tech.