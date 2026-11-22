Ryan Fitzgerald's 37-yard field goal with 1:44 remaining gave the Carolina Panthers a 35-33 comeback victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C.

Bryce Young threw for two touchdowns and 254 yards and Chuba Hubbard ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers (5-5) won a tight game for the second week in a row.

Jacoby Brissett threw for 276 yards and a touchdown and Derrick Henry gained 94 yards on the ground with a touchdown for the Ravens (4-7), who lost their sixth straight game.

Young was 22-for-30 in the air. Hubbard carried 27 times.

After Baltimore scored its only second-half touchdown, the Panthers began their winning march that covered 55 yards in 12 plays, ending with Fitzgerald's field goal.

Baltimore's ensuing drive came with a sack before a fourth-and-1 conversion. Then Tyrel Dodson intercepted Brissett with 24 seconds to play to seal the outcome.

It was the second consecutive week that Carolina won on a Fitzgerald field goal after his 54-yarder as time expired provided a 20-17 escape at New Orleans.

Hubbard ran 1 yard for a touchdown to cap the first possession of the second half as Carolina regained the lead at 29-26. Fitzgerald tacked on a 33-yard field goal in the final minute of the third quarter for a 32-26 edge.

Henry's 15-yard run and Riley Patterson's extra-point kick gave the Ravens a 33-32 lead with 6:32 remaining.

Devontez Walker's 86-yard kickoff return for the Ravens in the second quarter came amid a 10-minute stretch when the Panthers scored three touchdowns.

An eventful first half included a 12-0 lead for the Ravens before the Panthers took the lead. Baltimore's 26-22 halftime lead came in part because of a safety due to a sack of Young in the end zone to conclude Carolina's first possession.

Justice Hill's 19-yard run put the Ravens ahead with 2:22 left in the half. Baltimore outgained Carolina 338-183 in the first half.

Brissett earlier threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman.

Young had first-half touchdown passes of 23 yards to Mitchell Evans and 7 yards to Tetairoa McMillian. Hubbard ran for an 18-yard TD and also had a two-point conversion run.