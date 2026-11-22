Cooper DiLeva made a 42-yard, walk-off field goal as visiting San Diego State secured a spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a 22-20 win over No. 17 Boise State on Saturday.

San Diego State (6-5, 5-2 Pac-12) took possession at its own 46-yard line with 1:25 left after Boise State decided not to punt and quarterback Maddux Madsen was tackled for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-3.

Stone Saunders completed two quick passes to setup DiLeva's game-winner and snap Boise State's nine-game winning streak.

Boise State (9-2, 6-1) will host San Diego State in the conference championship game Dec. 4. The Broncos began the weekend as the highest-ranked Group of Six team and the 12th seed in the College Football Playoff. Both the Broncos and Aztecs will play a team to be determined next weekend.

Jaylon Hawkins had six catches for 89 yards and a touchdown for the Aztecs, who trailed 20-13 after Canaan Moore hit a 26-yard field goal with 3:53 remaining.

Saunders answered with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Hawkins with 1:57 left, but the Aztecs trailed by one after failing to convert a 2-point attempt.

Madsen threw for 311 yards and accounted for two touchdowns for Boise State.

San Diego State trailed 7-0 at halftime despite holding Boise State to its lowest-scoring half of the season. Madsen committed three turnovers in the half, including two interceptions.

The Aztecs had just 138 total yards of offense in the first half and struggled to move the ball after their opening drive, which ended with DiLeva's missed 49-yard field goal attempt.

Madsen lost a fumble deep in San Diego State territory on the ensuing possession before capping a 12-play, 62-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run on the Broncos' next drive.

Madsen, who entered the contest with one interception in the season's first nine games, was picked off twice in the second quarter.

The Aztecs pulled even on their first possession of the third quarter when Saunders capped a 14-play, 87-yard drive with a 9-yard touchdown run.

Moore drilled a 52-yard field goal to put Boise State ahead 10-7 before DiLeva connected from 51 yards out to tie the game late in the third quarter.

Boise State regained the lead early in the fourth quarter on Madsen's 30-yard touchdown pass to Akeem Wright, and the Aztecs responded with DiLeva's 29-yard field goal.