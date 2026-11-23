Micah Parsons cleared another hurdle in his comeback from a torn ACL and has a chance to make his 2026 debut on Wednesday when his Green Bay Packers visit the Los Angeles Rams.

Parsons participated in a full padded practice on Sunday and was back on the field for Monday's workout, his first back-to-back sessions since tearing his left ACL and meniscus in December 2025 after 14 games with the Packers.

"He did well," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Parsons. "Still got another day of practice so we'll see."

Quarterback Jordan Love said the Packers are already sensing a "morale boost" with Parsons on the practice field.

Parsons, 27, is not yet on the active roster but his 21-day window to be activated from the physically unable to perform list expires Wednesday, when the Packers (6-4) visit the Rams (6-4) in a unique Thanksgiving Eve matchup.

Parsons, a four-time All-Pro, is getting up to speed in Jonathan Gannon's defense. He said he's also getting his legs and lungs conditioned, cautioning "All-Pro Micah" might take weeks or more to resurface.

"My conditioning right now is probably the worst it's been in my career," Parsons said last week. "That's just the reality of it. Am I going to go out there and play 50, 60 snaps how I was doing before? Absolutely not. It's just not realistic. My body's not there yet. I don't think my knee's built for that yet. I didn't go through training camp. So, am I going to be the All-Pro Micah, the person I once was, this year? Probably not until later, after I go through all my phases."

Parsons had 12.5 sacks with the Packers last season despite not playing after Dec. 14 when he left the field in Denver on a cart.

Now he rolls back into the middle of a tight NFC North race with Green Bay in position to get back to the playoffs.

"That's what I'm excited for," he said. "I came back for the greatest time of football, and that's November football and December football. Let the show begin."