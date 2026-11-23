Brock Purdy completed 21 of 26 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns, and the San Francisco 49ers pulled away for a 35-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night in Mexico City.

George Kittle caught two touchdown passes for San Francisco (9-1), which won its third game in a row. Mike Evans caught six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown, and Christian McCaffrey notched a touchdown on the ground.

Kirk Cousins completed 26 of 38 passes for 235 yards and one interception for Minnesota (7-3). Aaron Jones Sr. rushed for a touchdown.

The 49ers opened the scoring on their first drive of the game, going 72 yards in seven plays. Purdy connected with Kittle, who bounced off a couple of defenders for a 17-yard touchdown with 11:16 remaining in the first quarter.

The Vikings pulled even at 7-all with 1:13 to go in the first quarter on a nine-play, 90-yard drive. Jones barreled over 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir for an 11-yard rushing touchdown down the left sideline.

Kittle caught another touchdown pass, this time from 8 yards, to put the 49ers on top 14-7 with 14:13 left in the second quarter.

Will Reichard's 48-yard field goal cut the Vikings' deficit to 14-10 with 6:48 left in the first half.

The 49ers ended the first half with back-to-back touchdowns to lead 28-10 at the break.

Evans tallied the first touchdown on a highlight-reel catch with 2:09 left in the first half. The veteran extended his left arm to reel in a pass and used both hands to secure the ball in the back right corner of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown.

The 49ers' defense added a touchdown soon after as safety Ji'Ayir Brown scored on a pick-6 play. He jumped a route and made the interception before sprinting 18 yards to score standing up.

San Francisco increased its lead to 35-10 with 13:26 left in the fourth quarter. McCaffrey sprinted up the middle for a 6-yard rushing touchdown.