For Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton, the explanation for quarterback Bo Nix having his best vertical passing game of the season in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders is a tried-and-true staple of the NFL.

Running the ball effectively.

Rookie Jonah Coleman produced the first 100-yard game of his career, rushing for 111 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. The Broncos rushed for 133 yards on 34 carries as a team.

Meanwhile, Nix finally completed his first third-down pass that gained more than 10 yards all season, and four receivers caught passes for 20 yards or longer.

"You guys have heard it before. When you're running the ball well or you're maybe getting a defense into a little bit more down safety look, there are some routes that you like that maybe aren't as attractive when they're holding their shells," Payton said Monday. "So, it kind of goes hand in hand, especially the play-action."

Coleman had steadily seen increased touches leading into Sunday's breakout game, when he averaged 4.6 yards per carry and dragged a Raiders defender into the end zone on one of his touchdowns. While he appears to have taken over the lead back role, Payton cautioned that all of the Broncos' running backs will be important, especially with a short week ahead of Friday's game at Pittsburgh.

"We have a program relative to a Thursday game, relative to a Friday game. Certainly, when a runner has the snaps or pitch count he had yesterday, we'll take all of that into account," Payton said. "The recovery today will be important; tomorrow the same way."

Coleman has 302 yards on 71 carries for a 4.3-yard average in six games this season. J.K. Dobbins still leads the team with 324 rushing yards, but he's averaging only 3.3 yards per carry and logged just one carry for no gain Sunday.

"Obviously, we feel like it's a position (where) we have really good depth," Payton said. "(Coleman) got going yesterday. J.K. is going to be super important for what we're doing in this stretch. Obviously Jonah. Then we feel like there are some backs that'll be coming back off of injury, whether it's RJ (Harvey or) Tyler (Badie).

"We certainly didn't go (into the Raiders game) with the idea it was just going to be maybe that one-dimensional, but that was the way that game unfolded."