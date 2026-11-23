Indiana coach Curt Cignetti was non-committal on Monday about who would be the No. 8 Hoosiers' starting quarterback for a critical Saturday night regular-season finale against in-state rival Purdue in Bloomington, Ind.

Cignetti shared with reporters that Josh Hoover and Grant Wilson will split first-team reps in practice this week, with a decision on the starter to come later in the week.

Hoover, a TCU transfer, has seen the majority of the action at QB this season, completing 131 of 219 passes (59.8%) for 1,981 yards, 20 touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's been dealing with throwing-arm/shoulder injuries, however, which have kept him below 100%.

Wilson was Indiana's leading passer in the wins over Minnesota and then-No. 18 Southern California, and then started the Hoosiers' 27-24 overtime loss at Washington before he was replaced by Hoover amid offensive struggles.

Wilson has completed 38 of 65 passes (58.5%) for 654 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

From the sound of things, much of the decision will come down to Hoover's health this week.

"I think it's been pretty easy to gauge," Cignetti said when asked how hard it is to evaluate Hoover's health. "All you got to do is look at the ball velocity and how far he can throw it.

"I thought he came in and gave us a spark (against Washington), but still some (missed opportunities) there at the end. Plays we got to make."

With a win this weekend as 23.5-point favorites, the Hoosiers (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) are likely to clinch a spot for their third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance and would have a chance to repeat as national champions. Indiana is also still in contention to return to the Big Ten title game Dec. 5 in Indianapolis.

But Cignetti is keeping his team paying attention to the immediate task at hand.

"I think it's important that we just focus in on this game," Cignetti said. "To win ten games would be a great credit, and we got to take control of what we can control."