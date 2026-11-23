Florida State hired Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann to be the football team's next head coach on Monday.

Schumann checks several boxes for the Seminoles. He boasts an impressive track record as coordinator of Kirby Smart's defense since 2024 and as a member of the Bulldogs' defensive staff since 2016. Prior to that, he worked under Nick Saban at Alabama. Schumann has been a part of six national championship teams at the two schools combined across nearly 20 seasons.

Schumann, 36, also has work and family ties to Florida State. He previously worked with new Seminoles athletic director Jeff Purinton at Alabama. He was born in nearby Valdosta, Ga. His grandfather Jack Haskin became Florida State's first assistant football coach in 1947 and is a member of the school's athletics hall of fame.

"Being named the head coach at Florida State is an incredible honor and responsibility," Schumann said. "I am thankful to (FSU) President (Richard) McCullough, (Board of Trustees chair) Peter Collins, Jeff Purinton and the rest of the university's leadership for their belief in me. We are going to build a program that meets the championship expectation at Florida State through hard work, high standards and a commitment to each other.

"I want to thank Coach Smart and Coach Saban for their trust in me and supporting me with opportunities to develop as a coach and leader. I will be forever grateful for the impact they have had on my life. My family's connection to Florida State is deep, and I know what this program can be. I'm excited to bring my wife and children to a place that means so much to my family."

The Bulldogs' defense this season is ranked among the top 10 nationally in total defense, rushing defense and scoring defense.

During his time at Alabama and Georgia, Schumann has been a part of eight conference championships and seven College Football Playoff appearances in addition to the six national titles. He can also claim having developed 12 first-round NFL Draft picks and 13 first-team All-Americans.

Schumann began his coaching career in 2008 under Saban as an undergraduate analyst. He moved up to graduate assistant and then served as director of player development and associate director of player personnel in 2014 and 2015.

His Georgia run began as an inside linebackers coach from 2016-18. He was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2019, a position he held through the 2023 season. He became the sole defensive coordinator in 2024.

"We are incredibly excited to announce Glenn Schumann as the next leader of our Florida State football program," Purinton said. "I have known him since 2008 and have seen first-hand his growth as a coach. Glenn's abilities in all facets of the game, from organization to leadership to development and recruiting, are elite. He is a great person who will represent the Florida State program with class and integrity. We can't wait to welcome his wife, Lauren, and their children to Tallahassee."