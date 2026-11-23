New York Giants cornerback Greg Newsome will miss multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain, coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

"Newsome is going to be out for a while," Harbaugh said. "He's got a high ankle sprain. It's a serious high ankle. It's going to be one of those lengthy high ankles. It's going to be multiple weeks."

Newsome, 26, had started all nine games for the Giants this season before suffering the injury on a running play in the first quarter against his former team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, on Sunday.

The six-year veteran was seen leaving MetLife Stadium in a walking boot following the Giants' 23-18 win.

When asked whether Newsome might need surgery, Harbaugh said no decision had been made.

"I'm not ready to say yet one way or the other on that. It's still Monday, but it's going to be multiple weeks."

An 11-game starter for Jacksonville last season, Newsome had been enjoying a career year in his first season in New York, recording eight pass breakups, an interception and 35 tackles.

Veteran Paulson Adebo stepped in after Newsome's exit and performed well, recording an interception and four passes defended. Harbaugh also praised Adebo and linebacker Micah McFadden for their continued development on defense.

"Those guys are really, really fine football players, excellent football players, who when they get their opportunity they're prepared, they're ready to go, they're not bemoaning their circumstances," Harbaugh said.

"They're just getting themselves prepared for the opportunity when it comes because it will come. And then when they get that opportunity, they're out there doing a great job. So, I think those guys deserve a great amount of credit for that as well."

Harbaugh also provided an update on McFadden, who missed some time against Jacksonville.

"He's fine, Micah's good," Harbaugh said.