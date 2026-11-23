Michigan is sticking with quarterback Bryce Underwood for its Saturday game at Ohio State, Wolverines coach Kyle Whittingham announced Monday.

Underwood threw the game-winning two-point conversion pass in the third overtime of Saturday's 18-16 upset of previously unbeaten UCLA in Ann Arbor, Mich.

It will be Underwood's second shot at the rival Buckeyes. As a freshman last season, he was held to 63 yards on 8-of-18 passing with one interception in Michigan's 27-9 loss in Ann Arbor, Mich.

After regaining the starting job from freshman Tommy Carr, Underwood completed 11 of 24 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown as the Wolverines (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) upended the No. 4 Bruins (10-1, 7-1).

Following the game, Underwood said he had learned valuable lessons from his midseason benching.

"The way you can show how to be a man is facing adversity and how you take it on," he said. "That's been my main focus these past, what, four, three, five weeks, however long. But just facing adversity, and how can I recover from it?"

Entering the game at Ohio State (7-4, 5-3), Underwood has completed 54.5% of his passes for 1,077 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions in nine games this season.