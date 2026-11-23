UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach has a minor hip injury and could be available if the Bruins make the College Football Playoff, multiple outlets reported Monday.

ESPN reported that there's a chance Dieffenbach, who left Saturday's triple-overtime loss at Michigan on a stretcher, could be available for the No. 4 Bruins (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) this Saturday against their rival, No. 18 Southern California (8-3, 5-3).

Dieffenbach was hurt on the first play of overtime when he was tackled from behind by Wolverines linebacker Troy Bowles as he scrambled toward the sideline.

Michigan went on to hand UCLA its first loss, 18-16, on Bryce Underwood's pass to Jalen Hoffman for a two-point conversion at Ann Arbor, Mich.

Dieffenbach, a 6-foot-6 senior, has been starting for the Bruins since replacing an injured Nico Iamaleava on Oct. 10 at Oregon.

Dieffenbach finished 19 of 30 for 188 passing yards and one interception against Michigan. For the season, he has completed 59.6% of his passes for 1,406 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games.

Madden Iamaleava was ineffective in relief of Dieffenbach. His only pass attempt was incomplete and his two carries resulted in a 1-yard loss.

UCLA coach Bob Chesney did not have an update on Dieffenbach's health or the nature of the injury after the game.

"It's tough to lose anybody. ... It's the brand, the game that we play," Chesney said. "We all understand that it's really hard to make it through the whole season unscathed. Not the greatest moment to lose him. But at the same point, we have to trust Madden. He's got to be able to deliver in those moments."