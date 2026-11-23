The Southeastern Conference will hold a meeting Dec. 3 to weigh whether to terminate LSU's membership.

The SEC filed an amended complaint and a motion for a temporary restraining order on Monday in its ongoing federal lawsuit against LSU, saying the conference plans to hold a meeting to decide whether to "terminate LSU as an SEC member institution."

The SEC confirmed as much in a statement published Monday evening.

"The lawsuit seeks to protect the Conference's ability to govern itself and to enforce the rules and policies its member universities have voluntarily adopted," the SEC's statement said. "The Conference maintains its right to associate only with institutions that meet its established standards and expectations of membership and that demonstrate appropriate institutional control of their athletics programs.

"Monday's filing advances the Conference's obligation to defend its governance framework and the shared interests of its member universities."

According to SEC rules, two-thirds of the 16 university presidents and chancellors are needed to terminate a school's membership.

The decision reflects the escalating tensions between the SEC and its member institution -- which began with a clash over the football team adding players who had signed NFL contracts, and were then inflamed by the men's basketball program adding RJ Luis Jr. to the roster and playing him in a game.

The SEC is arguing that its First Amendment right to "expressive association" is being infringed on by LSU. Its suit was first filed in early September, when the Tigers and football coach Lane Kiffin were planning to add tight end Dae'Quan Wright and defensive lineman Zxavian Harris after they had spent time in NFL training camps. LSU backed off from signing the players.

Luis, the 2025 Big East Player of the Year at St. John's, had signed a two-way deal with the Utah Jazz and an Exhibit 10 contract with the Boston Celtics' G League affiliate in Maine, but he never appeared in an NBA regular-season game.

He committed to LSU in May, but head coach Will Wade did not initially roster him because of the SEC's new rule prohibiting the return of any athlete who had signed a professional contract or entered a professional draft and didn't appropriately withdraw.

Luis received a preliminary injunction that was upheld by the Louisiana Supreme Court, not only allowing him to play another season of college basketball, but also preventing the SEC from declaring him ineligible or punishing LSU.

The day after Luis appeared in his first game last week, LSU president Wade Rousse said he instructed Wade not to let him compete for the Tigers again.

In Monday's filing, the conference said the Luis debacle was evidence that LSU had "no real intention of following SEC rules unless it suits their objectives."

"The SEC simply cannot be certain that Defendants won't change their minds and violate longstanding Conference rules again," the filing went on to say.

Because the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled that the SEC could not punish LSU for playing Luis -- punishment that could have included suspending Wade for half a season and revoking LSU's voting privileges along with fines -- the league is exploring the termination of its membership instead.

"The SEC cannot be forced to associate with LSU while Defendants commit actions that are irreconcilable with the Conference's goals and views and that make a mockery of the Conference's institutional control requirements," the filing said. "Defendants' actions with respect to Mr. Luis violate the SEC's Professionalism Rules and confirm the lack of institutional control over the athletics program at LSU that is required by the SEC Constitution and Bylaws."