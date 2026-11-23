DK Metcalf told teammates his only regret Sunday when he appeared to try to poke Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean in the eye was not being there for the Steelers when they needed him.

Metcalf said he "didn't try to poke him in the eye" when asked what was going through his mind when he was ejected in the third quarter after his second personal foul in Pittsburgh's 19-16 loss in Philadelphia.

The NFL will review Metcalf's actions Monday for possible additional punishment. Should a suspension be levied, the Steelers (6-4) could find themselves without his services on Friday when they host the Denver Broncos (8-2).

Asked Monday if he thought he could be suspended or fined, Metcalf said, "You've got to ask the NFL that."

DeJean shared his view of the heated exchange with reporters after Sunday's game.

"We were just competing," DeJean said. "Things like that happen in football. It wasn't anything crazy. No one was really saying anything, it was just two guys going at it. He was trying to block me, I was trying to get him off of me, things like that. Obviously, it carries over to whatever that was when he got thrown out."

Metcalf invited media to "ask the people" he's playing against what provoked him to respond with aggression.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said the ejection was "disappointing." Head coach Mike McCarthy said officials told him Metcalf intentionally poked a defender in the eye.

Metcalf received a two-game suspension in December 2025 after initiating a physical confrontation with a Lions fan at Ford Field in Detroit. The suspension cost him $555,556 in salary and put $45 million in future contract guarantees at risk, although the Steelers opted not to void the guarantees.

Metcalf, 28, has 36 catches for 434 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games (all starts) this season. He had one reception for 2 yards against the Eagles.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Metcalf has totaled 533 catches for 7,608 yards and 56 touchdowns in 122 career games (118 starts) with the Seattle Seahawks (2019-24) and Steelers.