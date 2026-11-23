Wake Forest's leading rusher, running back Ty Clark, will miss the rest of the season after suffering an undisclosed injury, according to head coach Jake Dickert. The announcement came on Monday, ahead of the Demon Deacons' regular-season finale vs. Duke on Saturday.

The injury also means Clark will miss the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game vs. Miami -- which handed Wake Forest its lone loss on the season thus far -- and potentially the College Football Playoffs.

In his third season with Wake Forest, Clark has delivered a team-best 591 rushing yards with 11 rushing touchdowns, including two last Saturday vs. Georgia Tech. That 50-29 win over the Yellow Jackets also marked Clark's fifth game rushing for at least 50 yards this season.

Clark's absence is a tough blow for No. 8 Wake Forest, which is on the precipice of a potential playoff berth. With a 10-1 record overall, 7-1 in the ACC, and having won eight straight games since the Demon Deacons fell to the Hurricanes in Week 3, Wake Forest enters its final game before the ACC Championship looking to extend its hot streak -- but without its leading rusher.