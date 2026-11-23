The Cincinnati Bengals will attempt to stretch their winning streak to six games when they face the Washington Commanders on Monday night in Landover, Md. to close out Week 11 of the NFL regular season.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, the leading Most Valuable Player candidate at most sportsbooks, enters with 20 touchdown passes in his past five games for Cincinnati (7-2). Meanwhile, the Commanders (3-5-1) kept their playoff hopes alive with an upset win at the New York Giants in Week 10.

ODDS AND TRENDS The Bengals are a consensus 6-point favorite. The line opened at 4 points at BetMGM, where Cincinnati has attracted 82% of the spread bets and 66% of the money.

The public is expecting a high-scoring game, with the total points line shifting from opening at 51.5 to 54.5 by Monday. The Over has been backed by 55% of the bets and 81% of the money wagered.

PROP PICKS--Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Anytime TD Scorer (-165 at DraftKings): After a modest start to the season by his standards, Chase has been on a tear the past three games, combining for 32 receptions for 527 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He has reached the end zone at least once in six of nine games this season.

--Commanders WR Stefon Diggs Over 4.5 Receptions (-105): Diggs has been one of the "beneficiaries" of Terry McLaurin's season-ending injury. The veteran receiver is coming off his best game of the season with six catches for 83 yards and a touchdown in the upset of the Giants. This is the most popular player prop at the book.

BURROW BUILDING MVP RESUME Burrow was battling an illness Thursday, but it's not viewed as an issue for his Monday night availability. The Bengals are coming off a 38-18 whipping of the rival Steelers last Sunday night to move one game ahead of Pittsburgh in the division race.

A win over Washington would give Cincinnati its first six-game winning streak since 2022.

"Another big game coming up, like Sunday night," Chase said Thursday. "Just ‘Monday Night Football,' but still gotta tackle the same way, prep the same way this week, and make sure we execute when this game starts."

Burrow passed for 409 yards and four touchdowns against Pittsburgh for his third 400-yard game this season.

Chase is equally hot. His 231 receiving yards against Pittsburgh were the third-most of his career and marked his fourth 200-yard outing. Hall of Famers Lance Alworth and Calvin Johnson share the record of five.

Chase said getting 200 yards in a game is always on his mind.

"Honestly, I want to say that's probably something I would love to achieve all the time, but it's a very hard task to do," Chase said. "So, if you're close enough for a milestone like that, I would say try to reach it."

Chase has 64 catches for 878 yards and seven touchdowns this season, while sidekick Tee Higgins has 53 receptions for 824 yards and six scores.

Burrow leads the NFL with 27 touchdown passes. He has thrown for 2,795 yards while being intercepted six times.

During the five straight wins, Cincinnati is averaging 36.2 points. The Bengals have scored more than 30 in each game to set a new franchise mark.

CAN COMMANDERS GO TOE-TO-TOE? Things weren't looking good when quarterback Jayden Daniels threw his first two interceptions of the season in the fourth quarter against the Giants. But Daniels later threw the decisive 32-yard scoring pass to Diggs with 57 seconds to play.

Daniels called it a much-needed victory on Thursday.

"The way that it came down to the wire for myself to face that adversity at that moment, for the defense to go out there and face adversity, for the whole team to face adversity," said Daniels, "and we overcome it and really show that we learn from our mistakes earlier in the season and that we're able to progress and get better throughout the season."

The Commanders will need to crank up the attack against the Bengals. Washington has reached 30 points just once all season, coming in a 33-31 home win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.

"We gotta put up points," Daniels said. "That's our mindset each and every week: to go out there and score points."

Commanders coach Dan Quinn sees an opportunity for the defense to slow a Cincinnati team ranked third in the NFL at 30.9 points per game.

"It'll take us to play a really clean game against an excellent offense," Quinn said. "We're still giving up too many yards and some explosive plays in the passing game. That would be the last step, and I feel like we're much closer to that."

INJURY REPORT BENGALS: Burrow was a full participant all week for the Bengals despite the illness. Guard Dalton Risner (both knees) and linebacker Oren Burks (groin) were ruled out Saturday, and Burks was placed on injured reserve. Cornerback Jalen Davis (hamstring) and receiver Andrei Iosivas (thumb) are doubtful. Linebacker Swayze Bozeman (forearm), safety Kyle Dugger (quadriceps), guards Dylan Fairchild (oblique) and Brian Parker II (knee), and cornerback Dax Hill (illness) are questionable.

COMMANDERS: Washington listed four players as questionable Saturday, including running backs Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) and Rachaad White (heel). Center Lucas Patrick (concussion) and cornerback Amik Robertson (ankle) also are questionable.

THEY SAID IT This marks just the second time Burrow has played a road game at Washington during his seven-year career. The other was in his 2020 rookie season when he sustained a season-ending left ACL tear during a 20-9 loss to the Commanders.

"It's been a long time," Burrow said. "It is crazy. This season has gone by quickly and the last six years have gone by very quickly. A lot has happened for sure."

PREDICTION: The Commanders have the talent on both sides of the ball to keep things interesting late into the game at home if they can avoid the mental mistakes that have proven costly in several defeats. The Bengals are firing on all cylinders and it will be difficult for Washington's offense to match Cincinnati's offensive firepower for four quarters. --Bengals 30, Commanders 24