The Denver Broncos suspended running back J.K. Dobbins for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to what coach Sean Payton termed "conduct detrimental."

Payton declined to reveal what led to the discipline.

"There is one team announcement, I'm not going to comment afterwards, I'm suspending J.K. Dobbins for this weekend's game, conduct detrimental, that's all I'm going to say about it,'' Payton said after Tuesday's practice. "Head coach's decision."

Dobbins was reportedly at the team facility earlier Tuesday before leaving.

Dobbins leads the Broncos (8-2) with 324 yards but touched the ball just once in Sunday's 38-24 victory over the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. He received one carry for no yards and was visibly frustrated on the sidelines at times during the game.

Dobbins has carried the ball just 18 times in the last four games after running with the ball 17 or more times in three of the previous four games.

The injury-prone Dobbins is in his second season with Denver. He has rushed for 3,348 yards and 28 touchdowns in 57 games (37 starts) with the Baltimore Ravens (2020-23), Los Angeles Chargers (2024) and Denver.

Dobbins missed the 2021 season with a major knee injury and also sustained a season-ending Achilles injury in the 2023 season opener. Last season, he injured his foot against the Raiders on Nov. 6 and missed Denver's final seven regular-season games plus both playoff contests.

Rookie Jonah Coleman excelled against the Raiders with 111 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. He also caught four passes for 18 yards.

The fourth-round pick from Washington missed four games with an ankle injury and has since emerged as a key player. He has touched the ball 49 times (41 carries, eight receptions) over the last two games.

Coleman has rushed for 302 yards and six touchdowns in six games (two starts).

Denver activated running back Tyler Badie (broken thumb) from injured reserve on Tuesday and he was a full practice participant. Payton declined to answer when asked if Badie (22 yards on six carries in 2026) would be part of the running back rotation against the Steelers (6-4).

"I'm not going to get into who's playing," Payton said.