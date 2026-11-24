The Buffalo Bills have enjoyed wild success in their regular-season showdowns with the Kansas City Chiefs during the Josh Allen era.

But their four consecutive playoff losses this decade against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs continue to overshadow those feats.

Allen looks to improve to 6-1 against Mahomes in the regular season on Thursday night when the Bills and Chiefs wage another battle in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Buffalo (9-1) owns the best record in the AFC while Kansas City (8-2) is tied with the Denver Broncos for the second-best mark. In the push for the conference's No. 1 seed, the Bills would be in good position if they win their seventh straight game.

"It's the most important one because it's the next one," Allen said. "All the seeding implications, that is what it is. We're just trying to find a way to go 1-0 each week, and that happens to be this Thursday at home against Kansas City. We know what type of team they are. They've been one of the best teams in the league the last 10 years. So, you've got to play your best."

Mahomes said it is always exciting and fun to play against Allen and the Bills. This matchup will be the Chiefs' first at new Highmark Stadium.

"It will be a great challenge for us. We're excited for it," Mahomes said. "You know it's going to take your best football.

"Every time we play each other, it always comes down to the end of the game. It's about who makes the big plays in the big moments. It's always exciting. It's always fun."

Mahomes defeated Allen in 2020 in their first regular-season matchup, but Allen and the Bills have prevailed in each of the past five meetings.

Allen has thrown 11 touchdown passes against three interceptions in the regular-season battles. Mahomes has 10 touchdown passes against eight interceptions.

In the four postseason clashes, both quarterbacks have thrown nine touchdown passes. Mahomes hasn't been intercepted and Allen has been picked off once. Two of Kansas City's victories came in AFC Championship Games.

Mahomes enters this matchup on a roll. He has thrown 13 touchdown passes without an interception over the past four games. He has topped 300 yards three times during the span.

Overall, Mahomes has passed for 2,709 yards and 22 touchdowns against four interceptions.

However, Buffalo hasn't allowed a touchdown on opponents' last 43 drives. The most recent touchdown against the Bills' defense was by Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry in the first quarter on Nov. 1.

In the last three games, Buffalo has allowed 27 points on nine field goals while dusting the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

"We're just coming into our own," said cornerback Tre'Davious White. "Everybody's getting comfortable. Everybody's believing in the scheme, and we're just bonding. And we're doing it at the right time. We're trending in the right direction when you really need to around November, Thanksgiving, December-ish football."

Allen passed for 304 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions in last week's 26-9 home win over the Dolphins. It was his first 300-yard effort since Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

For the season, Allen has thrown 14 touchdown passes and been intercepted nine times. He also has rushed for 11 scores.

"He's a very talented guy, whether he wants to run it or throw it," said Chiefs coach Andy Reid. "Just give him our best shot and see what happens."

Kansas City is waiting to see whether star running back Kenneth Walker (groin) can return from a two-game absence.

Walker, who piled up 872 rushing yards in eight games, was a limited practice participant on Tuesday after missing Monday's walkthrough.

"We'll see how he moves around," Reid said. "He feels pretty good, though."

Rookie Emmett Johnson has racked up back-to-back 100-yard efforts with Walker sidelined. He would again be the main back if Walker can't play.

Chiefs right tackle Jaylon Moore (ankle) missed Monday's walkthrough and Tuesday's practice.

Bills cornerback Christian Benford (groin) was limited Tuesday after sitting out Monday. He missed the game against Miami.