The College Football Playoff committee reordered the two-loss Southeastern Conference teams in the projected playoff field Tuesday, with Texas and Tennessee passing Alabama in the latest set of rankings.

Alabama dropped from No. 3 to No. 6 after defeating FCS Chattanooga 47-0 over the weekend. Texas moved two spots to No. 3 after thrashing Arkansas 45-3, and Tennessee was boosted four spots to No. 5 after its 27-13 win over LSU.

The committee had drawn criticism in the early weeks of their rankings for having Alabama ranked much higher than Tennessee, despite the Volunteers owning a head-to-head win over the Crimson Tide while maintaining identical records.

Georgia and Utah remained Nos. 1-2 in the new rankings and Notre Dame rose to the No. 4 spot. The biggest fallers were in the Big Ten after UCLA took its first loss of the season (18-16 at Michigan) and Indiana absorbed its second (27-24 at Washington).

UCLA dropped from fourth to ninth in the rankings, and the Hoosiers fell six spots to No. 14 -- meaning the defending national champions would not be in the field if the playoffs were to begin today.

Wake Forest, which cracked the projected field for the first time last week, rose another three spots to No. 8 after rolling past Georgia Tech 50-29. The Demon Deacons are already locked into the ACC championship game against current No. 7 Miami.

After UCLA, No. 10 BYU and No. 11 Texas Tech round out the projected at-large bids. Boise State fell out of the Top 25 after receiving its second loss of the season, 22-20 to San Diego State, but the Broncos are still the projected highest-ranked Group of 6 conference champion and therefore remain the 12th seed in the mock bracket.

Oregon -- the highest-ranked three-loss team -- is the first team out of the picture at No. 12 in the rankings, followed directly by fellow Big Ten programs Iowa, Indiana and Southern California.

1. Georgia (10-1) 2. Utah (11-0) 3. Texas (9-2) 4. Notre Dame (10-1) 5. Tennessee (9-2) 6. Alabama (9-2) 7. Miami (10-1) 8. Wake Forest (10-1) 9. UCLA (10-1) 10. BYU (9-2) 11. Texas Tech (10-1) 12. Oregon (8-3) 13. Iowa (9-2) 14. Indiana (9-2) 15. Southern California (8-3) 16. Arizona (8-3) 17. Oklahoma (7-4) 18. Houston (8-3) 19. Louisville (8-3) 20. Florida (7-4) 21. Ohio State (7-4) 22. Ole Miss (7-4) 23. Missouri (7-4) 24. Washington (7-4) 25. Nebraska (7-4)