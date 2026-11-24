The Indianapolis Colts signed quarterback Shane Buechele off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad on Tuesday.

The move gives the Colts (3-8) three quarterbacks again after they waived Daniel Jones on Friday following last Thursday's 26-3 loss to Houston. Buechele will back up Anthony Richardson, who was named Indianapolis' starter going forward, and Riley Leonard for this Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Buechele, 28, was elevated from the practice squad by the Bills in Week 10 against the New York Jets but did not play. Last season, he played in his first career game with the Kansas City Chiefs and completed 7 of 14 passes for 88 yards and ran for 4 yards on one carry during a 14-12 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 4.

Indianapolis also signed defensive end Carl Lawson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, placed defensive end Caden Curry on injured reserve and waived tackle Charlie Heck. The team also signed tight end Sean McKeon and defensive end Cam Sample to the practice squad.