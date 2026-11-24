Rookie Drew Stevens made a season-high five field goals, including the game-winning 26-yarder as time expired, to give the Washington Commanders a dramatic 22-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night in Landover, Md.

Jayden Daniels connected with Antonio Williams on gains of 22 and 42 yards to set up the decisive kick. The 42-yard reception moved the ball to the Cincinnati 8-yard line, and the Commanders hustled to the line of scrimmage to spike the ball with four seconds remaining.

The Bengals had taken a 20-19 lead when Evan McPherson kicked a 56-yard field goal with 46 seconds left. Cincinnati (7-3) saw its five-game winning streak come to an end.

Daniels completed 23 of 35 passes for 289 yards and rushed for 55 yards on six attempts for Washington (4-5-1). Jacory Croskey-Merritt ran for a touchdown as the Commanders won for the third time in their last four games.

Williams, a rookie, had season highs of nine receptions and 122 yards. Washington's Tim Settle recorded 1.5 sacks.

Cincinnati's Joe Burrow threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns on 28-of-40 passing. Tee Higgins and Colbie Young caught touchdown passes, and Boye Mafe recorded a career-best three sacks.

Cincinnati's franchise-record streak of scoring at least 30 points in five consecutive games came to an end.

Burrow's 32-yard pass to Mike Gesicki was the key play in setting up McPherson's late go-ahead field goal.

Stevens' fourth field goal, a 41-yarder with 2:26 remaining, gave Washington its first lead of the game.

The Bengals took a 17-10 lead when Burrow threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Young with 7:04 left in the third quarter.

Stevens kicked a 40-yard field goal as the Commanders moved within four points with 2:36 remaining in the period.

In the fourth quarter, Washington reached the Cincinnati 8 before the drive stalled. Stevens came on and made a 25-yard field goal to bring the Commanders within 17-16 with 10:32 remaining.

The game was scoreless until McPherson kicked a 38-yard field goal with 6:17 left in the first half.

More than four minutes later, the Bengals found the end zone when Burrow tossed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Higgins to make it 10-0.

Croskey-Merritt scored on a 1-yard run with 12 seconds left in the half as the Commanders trailed 10-7 at halftime.

Washington tied the score at 10 when Stevens made a 36-yard field goal with 11:47 remaining in the third quarter.