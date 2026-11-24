Six weeks ago, Joe Milton III was a member of the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad.

On Thursday, he returns to Arlington, Texas, for a Thanksgiving Day contest against his former team as the starting quarterback for the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.

"Just going to go play another football game," Milton said of the holiday reunion. "I mean, obviously, I was just there a month ago, but I mean, it's going to be a great game. ...

"We've got to show up and show out no matter what, whatever play is called, have to play on their side of the ball, and you just have to execute. Can't shoot yourself in the foot."

Milton is coming off his first career NFL win. He helped the Eagles (3-7) snap a seven-game losing streak with a wire-to-wire 19-16 victory Sunday against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers.

Philadelphia signed Milton to the 53-man roster off the Cowboys' practice squad on Oct. 16 after quarterback Jalen Hurts was diagnosed with blood clots. Originally a sixth-round pick by New England in 2024, Milton replaced Tanner McKee and made his first NFL start in a Week 9 loss to the New York Giants.

Milton will be making his first career road start when he faces the Cowboys (5-6), who are seeking a season sweep after beating McKee and the Eagles 38-21 on the road on "Monday Night Football" in Week 7. Dallas has not swept Philadelphia since the 2021 season.

Dallas is playing its third consecutive home game and riding high after a 51-30 trouncing of the Tennessee Titans in Week 11. Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes and rushed for a score in the Cowboys' first 50-point outburst since 2022.

The Cowboys have won on Thanksgiving in each of the past four seasons to improve to 35-22-1 on the holiday.

The Eagles are 6-1 on Turkey Day and will make their first appearance since 2015.

Philadelphia's most infamous Thanksgiving game was the "Bounty Bowl" in 1989, a 27-0 win at Dallas in which allegations later surfaced that Eagles head coach Buddy Ryan had placed a bounty on Cowboys kicker Luis Zendejas, who had been cut by the Eagles earlier that season and had been critical of Ryan.

No animosity or bounties await Milton, who appeared in four games in 2025 as Prescott's backup.

"Joe's going to know us well. Joe's going to have a great plan," Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said. "Congrats to Joe. He got his first win. That was really cool to see. He's going to try to spread the ball around to his playmakers and certainly get Saquon (Barkley) going."

The main matchup to watch will be Schottenheimer's playmakers against veteran coordinator Vic Fangio's defense.

The Cowboys enter Week 12 ranked third in scoring (30.6 points per game) and sixth in total offense (378.5 yards per game). The Eagles are 18th in scoring defense (23.7) and 21st in total defense (343.6) this season. In the first meeting, Dallas rushed for 204 yards and outgained Philadelphia 416-321.

Tight end Jake Ferguson (knee, ankle) and right guard Tyler Booker (ankle) missed practice both Monday and Tuesday for Dallas. Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (ankle) went from a limited participant in Monday's walkthrough to a DNP on Tuesday.

For the Eagles, cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell (hamstring) and Jonathan Jones (ankle) and linebackers Arnold Ebiketie (oblique) and Smael Mondon Jr. (ankle) did not participate in the week's first practice. Barkley (neck, illness) and tight end Dallas Goedert (shin) were limited.