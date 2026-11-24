Kerby Joseph has a knack for timing, and the Lions might never appreciate it more than Thanksgiving Day when the Chicago Bears roll into Detroit to fight for the NFC North lead.

Joseph played last week for the first time in over 13 months and his knee felt fine following the Lions' win over Tampa Bay, moving Detroit to 8-2 to set the table for a holiday duel with the Bears (8-2) for the first place in the division.

Caleb Williams is 0-4 in his career against the Lions, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He gets two more cracks at Detroit's defense and won't have to worry about dodging defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson (torn ACL) and inside linebacker Jack Campbell (neck) change the complexion of the Lions' defense as Joseph attempts to help fill the leadership void with former Lions coordinator Ben Johnson coming to town.

"There's things that he's going to only just get better at now that he's been out there and I thought it was pretty good," Lions coach Dan Campbell said of Joseph's 46 snaps, all as the third safety, last week. "I mean, when you're able to get he and (Brian Branch) on the field and you got Chuck (Clark) out there, it's a pretty good unit."

The Bears and Lions play again Week 17 (Jan. 3).

Between now and then, a lot is left to be settled in the North and the NFC.

Chicago is 5-0 since a 31-7 loss to the Packers and the Bears have done some remodeling on their defense. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has elevated the play of the entire front seven since being acquired from the Tennessee Titans before the trade deadline. He has five sacks and 12 pressures in three games with the Bears. His arrival represents a potential shot in the arm for the Bears against a quarterback, Jared Goff, who can shred a secondary if given time to plant and scan the field.

Simmons has played all four defensive line positions with the Bears and turned in a game-wrecker performance last week against the Saints with three sacks and six pressures.

"When you're athletic and explosive like he is, you got to be locked in every play because he can blow a rep up and he can blow a series up," Dan Campbell said. "You just got to be on point, man. You can't have any lapses. You got to be on top of your game."

Goff is 9-4 in 13 career starts against the Bears with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. To calm a fast-lane pass rush, the Lions are certain to utilize MVP candidate Jahmyr Gibbs. Against the Bears he averages 108.7 yards from scrimmage in six career games. He leads the NFL with 1,098 rushing yards, has 15 total touchdowns and averages nine yards per reception (45 catches, 404 yards).

Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said Detroit's offensive line makes Gibbs even more dangerous.

"It's going to take all 11 to be able to stop him. He's a tremendous back, both in the run game and the passing game," Allen said. "And really you devote a lot of attention to him, and that opens up a lot of things for a lot of other people on their team."

Johnson grasps the ability and tendencies the Lions employ to feature Gibbs and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. St. Brown is in the top 10 in the league in receptions (70), yards (792) and touchdown catches (eight) and obliterated the Bears in two games last season to the tune of 20 receptions for 259 yards and three touchdowns. That was all after Johnson warned the Bears that St. Brown will show up with an attitude of "whatever it takes" in addition to his skill set as a wide receiver summarized by the Bears' coach as "strong, quick, fantastic hands."

Some view the remaining schedule for the Bears as a steep hill to climb because of an 0-2 record in the division and matchups with AFC division leaders Buffalo (9-1) and Jacksonville (7-3) plus a second tour through the North.

Williams said the message inside the walls at Halas Hall comes from a different perspective.

"It's an in-division game, so obviously it matters a lot for us as a record and as in-division because we haven't won. We're 0-2 in that side of it," he said. "So, it's a big game for us. We got to go out there, we got to execute, we got to do all the things that good teams do."

Dan Campbell said top cornerback D.J. Reed is trending toward being active for the first time since injuring his hamstring Nov. 1.

Reed practiced last week and said he was able to check another box this week by touching his top speed in sprints.

Reed said last week that he wouldn't return until he could run at "top-end speeds ... can cover and stay in front of people without it hurting, without it pulling."