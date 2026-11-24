No. 22 Ole Miss and Mississippi State have endured more than their share of ups and downs this season, all while inching away from the drama that engulfed the Egg Bowl in 2025.

The twists and turns of the last 11 games will be forgotten and what comes next isn't on either team's radar.

That's because it's again Egg Bowl week and the Rebels (7-4, 4-4 SEC) and the Bulldogs (5-6, 2-6) will renew one of the oldest rivalries in the South when they meet Friday in Oxford, Miss.

"I think the biggest thing for our players is that what you see on tape before this game is not what you're going to see Friday," said Ole Miss coach Pete Golding. "There's going to be a different energy. They're going to scheme everything they possibly can, and they're going to try to steal every possession they possibly can."

It's not unusual for the team with the worse record entering the Egg Bowl to win it. That wasn't the case last season.

The Rebels were rolling toward the CFP despite the distraction of head coach Lane Kiffin leaving for LSU while the Bulldogs needed a win to clinch bowl eligibility -- or thought they did.

While Ole Miss rolled to a 38-19 win, Mississippi State still made it to the Duke's Mayo Bowl (where it lost to Wake Forest) after a series of teams with six or more wins chose not to participate in a bowl game.

The victory wound up being Kiffin's last game with the Rebels - and then-defensive coordinator Golding didn't know he would be named Kiffin's successor days later.

"This week reminds me of all those Ole Miss guys who came back and how grateful they are for this opportunity to play in another Egg Bowl and coach in an Egg Bowl," Golding said. "So I'm really, really grateful."

Ole Miss was in a strong position to return to the CFP after a 5-1 start, but then it lost three of four before trouncing FCS Wofford 59-17 last Saturday. Trinidad Chambliss, who will be playing the final home game of his memorable two-year run with the Rebels, was nearly perfect last week. He completed 19 of 20 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns in less than a half.

This game would have featured one of the most glamorous quarterback matchups in the Egg Bowl's 123-game history if the Bulldogs' Kamario Taylor had not suffered a season-ending turf toe injury in September.

Mississippi State won its first four games and rose to as high as No. 16 in the AP poll before losing six straight. It bounced back to beat FCS Tennessee Tech 34-16 last week. Now it can earn another bowl bid with a win Friday.

"We need to extend our season," said Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby. "That's a huge deal for us to be able to get the extra practices, to be able to get one more game and give us the opportunity to go win. That's a bonus for us Friday."

AJ Swann and Parker "Billy" Puckett have taken turns as Taylor's replacement. Swann missed last week's game because of a foot injury, so Puckett passed for a career-high 232 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Swann is listed as doubtful for Friday.