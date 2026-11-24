Martha Firestone Ford, who spent more than six decades as part of the Detroit Lions' ownership family and served as the franchise's principal owner for six seasons, died Tuesday at age 101.

The Lions announced that Ford died at her home surrounded by family members. Her death comes two days before Detroit hosts the Chicago Bears in its annual Thanksgiving Day game.

"It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Martha Firestone Ford," the team said in a statement. "Mrs. Ford inspired us all as a pillar of the Detroit community and the passionate matriarch of the Detroit Lions football team."

Ford assumed control of the Lions in March 2014 after the death of her husband, William Clay Ford, who purchased the franchise in 1963. She remained principal owner and chair until June 2020, when daughter Sheila Ford Hamp succeeded her.

Ford continued serving as owner and chair emeritus after stepping down and remained a regular presence at Lions games, including during the 2026 season.

Detroit reached the playoffs twice during Ford's tenure, in 2014 and 2016. She also made significant changes within the organization, dismissing team president Tom Lewand and general manager Martin Mayhew in 2015 and overseeing a $100 million renovation of Ford Field in 2017.

Her involvement extended beyond football, including efforts to expand Detroit Lions Charities and establish the team's Inspire Change initiative in 2019. The program was created to support social justice efforts in the Detroit community.

Born in Akron, Ohio, Ford was the granddaughter of tire manufacturer Harvey Firestone. She graduated from Vassar College in 1946 and married William Clay Ford the following year before the couple eventually settled in the Detroit area.

She also served on the boards of numerous charitable organizations, including Henry Ford Health, and supported programs focused on women and children.

Ford was featured in the 2019 NFL Films documentary "A Lifetime of Sundays," which highlighted four women who helped shape the league through their families' ownership of NFL franchises.

She is survived by her four children, 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.