Michigan has rescinded the offer made to Trev Alberts to become the Big Ten school's next athletic director, a decision he said has left him "shocked."

The reason apparently is the answer Alberts gave in a deposition two years ago in a Title IX case stemming from his tenure as the athletic director at Nebraska. His comments became public after news broke that he had accepted the Michigan offer, signed a pre-hiring memorandum of understanding and resigned from the same job at Texas A&M.

"Late last night, I was shocked and disheartened to learn that the University of Michigan had decided not to move forward with my appointment as its Director of Athletics despite having signed a binding memorandum of understanding," Alberts told ESPN. "I had already begun working on behalf of Michigan Athletics and was excited about the opportunities and challenges ahead."

Alberts' answer came in connection with a lawsuit filed in February 2024 by Ashley Scoggin, a former Nebraska women's basketball player. She contended Alberts and the school didn't take any action when she reported that then-assistant basketball coach Chuck Love Jr.

had coerced her into a sexual relationship out of fears her career would suffer.

Alberts and Nebraska have denied her allegation and are seeking the case's dismissal.

In December 2024, he was asked by Scoggin's attorney his feelings about a sexual relationship between a player and a coach, and if he agreed it was improper.

"I don't know how to answer that," he replied, according to FOIAball.com, which broke the news of the deposition.

"I mean, you know, it just depends."

Alberts told ESPN that what is being shared about his deposition is an "egregious characterization of words taken out of context" and for those words to be used against him is "wrong and unfair."

A former linebacker at Nebraska and for the Indianapolis Colts, Alberts, 56, was the AD at his alma mater from 2021-24 before taking over at Texas A&M in March 2024. His predecessor in College Station was Ross Bjork, who left to become the AD at Michigan's biggest rival, Ohio State.

Michigan spokesperson Paul Corliss confirmed Tuesday that its search for a new AD has begun again.

"The University of Michigan's search for its next athletic director is ongoing," Corliss said. "As we navigate a rapidly changing landscape in intercollegiate athletics, the values that define Michigan will guide our decisions and reinforce our commitment to excellence and integrity, both in the classroom and in competition."

Backtracking from hiring Alberts puts the Wolverines athletic department - one that should be riding high after winning NCAA championships in football and basketball over the past three seasons - in further disarray. And ESPN reported it could wind up paying a heavy price for the change of direction.

ESPN reported that attorney Tom Mars, well-known in sports litigation, said that since Alberts signed a "contractually binding MOU," he is owed a full contract buyout. That $17.2 million, per ESPN. Plus, Texas A&M, which already has moved on from Alberts, is owed $4 million in a buyout.

Michigan is seeking a replacement for Warde Manuel, who announced he would be leaving in December after nearly 11 years on the job.

The Wolverines won the national championship in football after the 2023 season, but the program subsequently faced NCAA sanctions over an impermissible advance scouting scheme involving opponents' signals. Following the College Football Playoff championship, coach Jim Harbaugh left to take over the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers.

Michigan fired Sherrone Moore in December 2025 after an investigation found that he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Moore was arrested hours later and initially charged with home invasion and other offenses stemming from an incident involving the staffer. He subsequently pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of trespassing and malicious use of a telecommunications device and received 18 months of probation and a $1,000 fine.

Kyle Whittingham took over as Michigan's football coach ahead of the 2026 season, but the Wolverines are 6-5 (3-5 Big Ten), raising questions about his future with the program as the team prepares to play Ohio State this weekend.

Michigan is the reigning men's basketball national champion, but Dusty May left the program after the title run to become coach of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.