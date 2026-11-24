North Carolina State alum Jerricho Cotchery is joining the coaching staff of ex-teammate and new Wolfpack head coach Philip Rivers.

Rivers announced Cotchery's hiring as wide receivers coach on Tuesday.

"I couldn't be more excited to have Jerricho back home with the Pack," Rivers said. "We came to NC State together as teammates, built a friendship that's lasted more than 25 years, and shared some incredible memories wearing the red and white. I know firsthand the kind of teammate, competitor, and man he is.

"He's a true professional who played this game at the highest level, and more importantly, he's a great person who genuinely cares about developing young men. He understands what it means to wear the Wolfpack jersey."

At NC State, Cotchery caught 200 of Rivers' 1,087 completed passes, ranking him fourth in Wolfpack history in career receptions. He ranks second in school history in career receiving yards (3,119) behind Torry Holt.

The New York Jets selected him in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL Draft, and he played 12 seasons in the league. He appeared in 175 games (80 starts) and caught 524 passes for 6,623 yards with 34 touchdowns with the Jets (2004-10), Pittsburgh Steelers (2011-13) and Carolina Panthers (2014-15).

Cotchery, 44, began his coaching career as assistant receivers coach with the Panthers (2017-19), then moved on to work at a pair of South Carolina schools.

After three seasons (2022-24) at the now-closed Limestone, the final one as head coach, he spent the past two as the assistant head coach and passing game coordinator at North Greenville.