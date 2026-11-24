Texas Tech players and coaches feel like they should be higher in the College Football Playoff rankings. But center Sheridan Wilson is also secure in the knowledge of what the Red Raiders have done, and plan to do on Thanksgiving night.

"If we win, we're in," he said. "So that's what we've got to do."

The Red Raiders, who moved up one spot to No. 11 in the latest CFP rankings Tuesday, can clinch a spot opposite undefeated Utah in the Big 12 Conference title game and push more chips to the middle of the table with the playoff committee if they defeat TCU on Thursday night in Lubbock, Texas.

The Red Raiders (10-1, 7-1) might not have earned many style points Saturday with a 20-10 victory at Baylor. But after then-No. 8 Indiana came up short in overtime at Washington for its second loss, the Red Raiders had a little room to climb.

As far as coach Joey McGuire is concerned, Texas Tech deserved to move up more than a perfunctory spot or two.

"I don't think that we should be over-ranked like other teams with two losses that are in the top four," McGuire said in a less-than-veiled shot at Alabama prior to Tuesday's rankings update. "I don't think we should be in the top four by any means. Five, six, seven but we should be eight or nine."

The Red Raiders are 4-0 since McGuire installed Thomas Castellanos at quarterback in place of Will Hammond. Castellanos threw for just 171 yards at Baylor with two interceptions but also tossed the tiebreaking touchdown in the third quarter while also running for 92 yards.

More importantly, Texas Tech's defense was stout, limiting the Bears to only 31 yards on the ground and 267 total yards.

While the Red Raiders harbor playoff dreams, TCU (5-6, 3-5) must bounce back amid a massive change.

Sonny Dykes was fired hours after a 38-17 loss Saturday night against Utah, which scored three touchdowns in the final 5:46 to snap a tie. Defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, who went 22-14 from 2021-23 as Boise State's head coach, is the interim coach.

"Football took a back seat," Avalos said of navigating the coaching change. "There's times in life when football needs to take the back seat and it did, and to take care of each other in the building. And frankly, dust ourselves off a little bit, and then let's go."

The Horned Frogs have been competitive all season despite an offense that's managed only one game of more than 22 points against a Power Four opponent. And they lost that game, 29-28 at Arizona on Nov. 6.

Avalos' defense leads the league in fewest points allowed at 17.3 per game and is second in total yards allowed at 315 per game.

"Given the circumstances, being our best mentally is the first thing at hand," Avalos said. "That's where it starts. And then putting the plan together and identifying what are the things that we need to do well."

Another consideration will be the quarterback. Jaden Craig (ankle), who's thrown for 2,664 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 games, has been ruled out.

Adam Schobel, who was 15 of 31 for 106 yards vs. Utah in his first start, will get the call on Thursday night.