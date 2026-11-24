It's not one of the most well-known college football rivalries, but when Iowa and Nebraska get together on the final Friday of the regular season, it's usually a quality game.

Known as the Heroes Game, the rivalry game has been played 56 times with Nebraska holding a 30-23-3 edge in the series. However, since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten in 2011 and made this a conference game, Iowa has dominated the game, winning 11 of the last 15 meetings.

And when No. 13 Iowa hosts No. 25 Nebraska on Friday afternoon in Iowa City, it will also be playing to stay alive for a spot in the Big Ten Conference title game.

The Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) are one of six teams vying for a championship game berth, needing a win and help from several other teams. They're on the outside looking in at the CFP field as it stands, two spots out of an at-large berth and one behind Big Ten compatriot Oregon (8-3).

"From a coach's standpoint and a player's standpoint it really doesn't matter, because nothing right now is really meaningful if we don't take care of business on Friday," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

Nebraska (7-4, 4-4) has lost three in a row in the series, including by 24 at home last season, but the Cornhuskers are riding unprecedented momentum. They're coming off a 31-28 win over Ohio State, their first victory over a ranked team in 10 years.

The Huskers are seeking their third straight Big Ten win, something they haven't done since 2023.

"Some of the execution in the key moments, be it in the red zone, be it on third down or be it in the fourth quarter, allowed us to win these last two games," Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said.

Iowa has won four in a row, allowing only 34 points in that span. Solid defense has always been a staple of the Hawkeyes, who lead the Big Ten in scoring defense (12.2 points per game) and rushing defense (78.5 yards per game).

Nebraska has been stout on that side of the ball, too, giving up only 16.1 points per game and ranking second in the league in total defense (274.5 yards per game). That effort has led to defensive coordinator Rob Aurich getting extended through 2030.

Whoever can be more efficient on offense could come out on top. Both teams rush for more than 180 yards per game, but Nebraska is the one with the better passing attack thanks to Anthony Colandrea.

The UNLV transfer has thrown for 2,497 yards and 21 touchdowns while also rushing for 510 yards and six scores. In the win over Ohio State, he threw three TD passes, ran for another and had the game-sealing run in the final minute.

"He can run the ball, plays really fast and is aggressive," Rhule said. "We're putting the ball in his hands a lot and it speaks to what he's doing."

Iowa's offense has had to lean on different players due to injuries. After Kamari Moulton went down after six games, LJ Phillips Jr. stepped in and has had three straight 100-yard games, while quarterback Hank Brown missed time in the middle of the season but since returning has thrown only one interception in the last four games.