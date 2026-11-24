Twice in the last five seasons, Florida denied rival Florida State a bowl bid by winning their regular-season finale clash.

The Gators can do it for a second straight year and third time since 2021 when they visit Tallahassee, Fla., on Friday.

No. 20 Florida (7-4) has won consecutive games for the first time since September. After following a 4-0 start with a 1-4 stretch, the Gators rebounded with a 21-14 road upset of then-No. 11 Kentucky and a 34-27 home victory over Vanderbilt.

Quarterback Aaron Philo missed time with an injury and later lost his starting job to Tramell Jones Jr. before reclaiming it against Kentucky.

Philo passed for 119 yards and rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown against the Wildcats. He followed with 241 passing yards -- his most against a Power Four opponent this season -- and 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Vanderbilt.

"The thing that's changed within Aaron, as much as anything, is when you have the run that he had the first several games, and it doesn't go good, and then you end up standing on the sideline for a little bit to watch it. I think when you get your opportunity again, you're like, I'm gonna lay it all on the line," first-year Florida coach Jon Sumrall said. "I'm gonna do whatever it takes. I think you've felt the edge that he's played with."

Gators running back Jadan Baugh enters with 980 rushing yards and an SEC-leading 16 TDs. With 20 yards against the Seminoles, he'll become the first Florida player to deliver back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

The Seminoles (5-6) got good news Monday when Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann was announced as their next head coach, replacing seventh-year coach Mike Norvell after he was fired Nov. 1.

Schumann is expected to remain with Georgia through the postseason, ESPN reported, leaving the Seminoles under the guidance of interim coach Rick Stockstill for at least one more game.

Stockstill began his tenure with consecutive road wins over Boston College and Pitt, but that winning streak ended when Florida State failed in its first attempt to secure bowl eligibility with a 28-10 home loss to North Carolina State.

The defense took a step forward in its first two games after defensive coordinator Tony White's firing, but it came crashing down Saturday. NC State QB CJ Bailey completed 23 of 36 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns while the Wolfpack amassed 172 rushing yards.

While some are clamoring for a change at quarterback after Ashton Daniels threw no touchdowns and two picks to bring his season tallies to 14 and 14, Stockstill stood behind the veteran.

"Right now, Ashton's our starter and he'll go in there and he'll bounce back," Stockstill said. "He'll have a better game this week, it wasn't all his fault. We didn't have a whole lot of weapons out there for him."

While this will be the first time Sumrall and Stockstill are each coaching in this rivalry, Stockstill, who was a QB at Florida State from 1977-81, knows how important a matchup it is.

"This game means a lot to a lot of people. Means everything to a lot of people," Stockstill said. "This is a year-long game. You can lose the first game and you forget about it next week, this game lasts for a year and it's special. It's one of the great rivalries in college football."