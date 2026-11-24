The Green Bay Packers activated Micah Parsons from the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, setting up his likely season debut Wednesday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Parsons tore his left ACL and meniscus nearly one year ago in a Week 15 game against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 14, 2025. He recorded 12.5 sacks in his first season with Green Bay despite the premature end to his campaign.

The Packers officially listed Parsons as questionable on their Tuesday injury report, but NFL Network reported that the star edge rusher received final clearance from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the surgery.

Parsons' 21-day window to be activated from the PUP list was set to expire Wednesday.

Though he was a limited participant, Parsons took part in a full padded practice on Sunday and was back on the field for Monday's workout, his first back-to-back sessions since being injured 14 games into his first season with the Packers. He practiced in limited fashion for a third straight day Tuesday.

"I would say I feel like I've done everything I possibly could to put myself in position to potentially play on Wednesday, but for sure this season," Parsons said Monday. "And I'll be looking forward to returning to the field."

There is not much time for the Packers (6-4) to climb out of last place in the NFC North and compete for a playoff spot, so the NFL's first Thanksgiving Eve game comes with extra importance for Parsons and the team.

"I'm so locked in on what's ahead of me and I understand what this game Wednesday means to the organization and I myself and what it means for playoffs," Parsons said. "And if I can be out there, I want to be out there and I'm excited for any time. Because we only got seven more games left, so I want to capitalize on all those if I can."

The four-time All-Pro recorded 65 sacks in his first five seasons (77 games) between the Dallas Cowboys (2021-24) and Green Bay.